TUV Rheinland and ESAFE of Canada Partner to Lower Costs of U.S. Field Evaluation Service for Canadian Customers

Expanded Inspection and Certification Network Throughout North America to Label Equipment Destined for U.S. Markets

LITTLETON, MA--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - TÜV Rheinland, a global leader in compliance testing and certification, and ESAFE, one of the largest inspection bodies in Canada, today announced a cooperative effort to jointly inspect and certify non-listed and non-labeled electrical equipment requiring field evaluation. With TÜV as an inspection partner, ESAFE will be able to provide their customers with a direct route for US Field labeling.

Accredited by the Standards Council of Canada, ESAFE conducts nearly 100,000 field evaluations annually. ESAFE is authorized to approve and label electrical equipment for safety. Field evaluations are typically conducted on products and equipment that have limited production runs, such as a small order of custom lighting fixtures, or those that are permanently installed at a production site and therefore must be inspected onsite. The process includes an inspection of the construction, the use of suitable components and limited testing to verify acceptability.

According to terms of the agreement, ESAFE will now be able to directly provide their customers TÜV Rheinland inspection and certification services for their products. Products destined for the U.S. market that are found to meet U.S. standards (ANSI/UL/NFPA) will be able to be labeled with the TÜV Rheinland US Field Evaluation label, signifying it meets or exceeds U.S. codes. TÜV Rheinland's excellent reputation and Field Evaluation Labels are well known by AHJ's (authorities having jurisdiction) throughout North America.

"ESAFE is committed to providing best in class service to their customers while maintaining the highest level of standards. TÜV Rheinland's partnership with ESAFE deepens that commitment and will allow Canadian manufacturers greater flexibility in bringing their products to the U.S. market," said Jonathan Kotrba, Director of Commercial Products for TÜV Rheinland of North America. "The inspection community across the U.S., including governmental regulatory authorities having jurisdiction, know that products and equipment bearing the TÜV Rheinland U.S. field label have been thoroughly inspected for safety and meet the required U.S. codes and standards. We look forward to working together."

Products covered under the agreement include:

Commercial cooking and food service equipment

Distributed generation equipment

Heating and cooling equipment

Industrial control panels

Lighting, luminaires, signs and display cabinets

Manufacturing, assembly and packaging equipment

SEMI equipment

Switchboards, panelboards and motor control centers (MCC)

Canadian manufacturers will not notice any change in or interruption to their regular interaction with ESAFE, as TÜV Rheinland Field Evaluations are now an additional service ESAFE will provide. All communication and inspection administration will flow between ESAFE and its customers -- no separate TÜV Rheinland inspection is necessary.

"We are very excited about our new relationship with TUV Rheinland of North America. Both of our organizations have earned a reputation for safety and professionalism that spans over 100 years and we are always looking for ways to bring more value to our customers," said Dale Chaplow, Managing Director, ESAFE. "This alliance will bring value and convenience to our Canadian customers who presently ship equipment to the United States."

For additional information about the ESAFE/TÜV Rheinland U.S. Field Evaluation services and the TÜV Rheinland Field Evaluation Label, please visit http://www.tuv.com/en/usa/services_usa/facilities_machines/field_services/field_evaluation_service/field_evaluation_service.html

About TÜV Rheinland

Founded in 1872, TÜV Rheinland is a global leader in independent testing, inspection, and certification services, ensuring quality, efficiency and safety for people, the environment and technology in nearly all aspects of life. The company maintains presence in 69 countries, employs 19,300 people and has an annual revenue of more than $1.9 billion (EUR 1.7 billion). TÜV Rheinland inspects technical equipment, products and services, oversees projects and helps to shape processes for a wide variety of companies through its worldwide network of approved labs, testing facilities and education centers. Since 2006, the company has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. For more information, visit www.tuv.com/us.