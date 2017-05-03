TUV Rheinland Now Offering Chemical Testing and Analysis for Craft Breweries

Program tailored for new FDA nutrition facts regulation

LITTLETON, MA--(Marketwired - May 3, 2017) - TÜV Rheinland, a global leader in independent testing, today announced that it is now offering chemical analysis of beer for craft brewers, in order to remain compliant with new FDA and Beer Institute guidelines.

Last summer, the Beer Institute announced the Brewer's Voluntary Disclosure Initiative, encouraging beer companies to display serving facts and nutritional values on all of its packaging. Participating brewers and importers will voluntarily list calories, carbohydrates, protein, fat and alcohol by volume on their beer products by including a serving facts statement consistent with the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax Trade Bureau (TTB). TÜV Rheinland can provide all the information required for meeting these initiatives through laboratory evaluation of the product.

"As a company based in Germany, a country with a rich history of creating and maintaining the integrity of good beer, we see the need to create a standard that provides for an assurance of beer quality through laboratory testing," said Mark Smith, Laboratory Manager, TÜV Rheinland. "Breweries are opening at a rate of over two per day according to the Brewers Association, and with our new testing services we aim to help them ensure compliance with new FDA and Beer Institute guidelines."

TÜV's new beer testing service uses a range of methods such as gas chromatography, ASBC methodology, and microbiological techniques, to the following:

Diacetyl Levels

Alcohol Content (ABV)

International Bitterness Units

Heavy Metals and Contaminants

Carbohydrates, Proteins and Fat

Lead levels

Bacterial, Microbial, Yeast, Mold, Coliform and E.Coli Counts

For more information on the program, visit http://education.tuv.com/resources/beer-testing

About TÜV Rheinland

Founded in 1872, TÜV Rheinland is a global leader in independent testing, inspection, and certification services, ensuring quality, efficiency and safety for people, the environment and technology in nearly all aspects of life. The company maintains presence in 69 countries, employs 19,300 people and has an annual revenue of more than $1.9 billion (EUR 1.7 billion). TÜV Rheinland inspects technical equipment, products and services, oversees projects and helps to shape processes for a wide variety of companies through its worldwide network of approved labs, testing facilities and education centers. Since 2006, the company has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. For more information, visit www.tuv.com/us