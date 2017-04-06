TUV Rheinland Publishes 2017 Cyber Security Trends White Paper

LITTLETON, MA--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - TÜV Rheinland, a global leader in compliance testing and certification, together in association with its subsidiary OpenSky, today announced its white paper detailing nine major developments in 2017 set to significantly impact the cyber security landscape this year and beyond.

"Cyber crime is an industry today -- supported by nation states, freelance affiliates and a robust economy -- where the principles of capitalism thrive. Any company under the delusion that a simple compliance scheme is enough to protect their business is in for a world of pain," said Frank Luzsicza, EVP, Information and Communication Technology at TÜV Rheinland. "Innovation without security foresight or assurance throughout the design phase might as well hang a digital 'Welcome' sign to criminal elements. For those organizations that are unable to navigate the security challenge on their own, independent testing providers are a good option."

The Cyber Security Trends of 2017 from TÜV Rheinland and OpenSky details nine significant cyber security trends that are projected to change the landscape this year and in 2018. The top three include:

The Internet of Things (IoT) requires mandatory security standards

Smart devices are becoming increasingly popular -- simultaneously the protection of consumer privacy is becoming more urgent. Manufacturers of networked devices will have to introduce higher security standards. Voluntary or mandatory cyber security verification and certification for IoT devices will become required to be viable market options.





Healthcare Data More Valuable than Payment Info: Industry Under Siege

Cyber attackers have targeted the healthcare sector with increasing frequency in 2017. Medical facilities need convincing answers to the questions surrounding improved protection of networked medical devices and sensitive patient data. Additionally, as data protection requirements across the world continue to tighten, manufacturers of medical devices will continue enlisting independent third-parties for security audits.





Anti-malware, Anti-virus Finally Become Budget Afterthoughts

Terminal devices, such as servers, laptops, mobile phones and tablets, desktop computers, etc. are among the easiest gateways for attackers to capture. Solutions limited to filtering suspected malicious content (i.e. anti-virus, anti-malware) at the endpoint, no matter how "intelligent," will not suffice. Gaining visibility into real-time threats by monitoring and correlating with other events across the enterprise will offer superior protection against potential attacks.





To view the complete list and all details associated with each major shift, download TÜV Rheinland and OpenSky's whitepaper here: www.tuv.com/en/cybersecuritytrends2017

About TÜV Rheinland and OpenSky

TÜV Rheinland is a global leader in independent inspection services, founded more than 140 years ago. The group maintains a worldwide presence with 19,600 employees; annual turnover is nearly EUR 1.9 billion. For more than 15 years, TÜV Rheinland has been supporting the private and public sector with comprehensive consulting and solution expertise in IT, cyber security and telecommunications through digital transformation processes.

With more than 600 specialists around the world, TÜV Rheinland provides strategic consulting, design and process optimization through to implementation, operation, or certification of systems. A high level of technological expertise, comprehensive experience in key industries and strategic partnerships with market leaders enable them to create innovative and future-proof Information and Communication Technology (ICT) solutions.

OpenSky Corporation is part of the TUV Rheinland group and a 100% subsidiary of TÜV Rheinland. OpenSky provides information technology expertise to help corporations optimize IT platforms, protect information assets, and accelerate the adoption of strategic technologies. It specializes in transformational IT infrastructure, security, and risk consulting.

OpenSky's key differentiators include vendor independence, deep industry and technology expertise, and a holistic approach to evolving IT infrastructure platforms.

For more information about TÜV Rheinland, please visit http://www.tuv.com/

For more information about OpenSky, please visit http://www.openskycorp.com