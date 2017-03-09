TUV SUD America Certifies Cisco Services to ISO 27001:2013

PEABODY, MA--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - TÜV SÜD America -- a leading and globally recognized testing and certification organization -- today announced that the Cisco Services organization has successfully achieved ISO 27001:2013 Certification across its entire global services business. The Certification recognizes that Cisco security policies, procedures and methodologies have been independently verified to provide a systematic and proactive approach for effectively managing information security risks and confidential customer information. This global ISO Certification applies to service and support across Cisco's Networking, Data Center, Communications, Video, Collaboration and Security products and solutions.

"Cisco Services global conformance to the ISO 27001:2013 standard demonstrates an ongoing commitment to effective implementation of its information security management systems. The certification delivers additional value to its customers through the implementation of information security systems and processes focused on securing information and data and the ability to successfully compete in a worldwide marketplace," notes Craig Casillas, Vice President, Management Service, TÜV SÜD America.

"Security is a priority in every aspect of Cisco's Services business. This commitment has helped make us a leading cybersecurity company," said Joe Cozzolino, Senior Vice President, Cisco Services. "Today, we are very proud to add global, Serviceswide ISO 27001 Certification to our accomplishments. While many companies have ISO 27001 Certification for specific service areas, we went all in by achieving ISO 27001 Certification for our entire Services business worldwide. This certification demonstrates our commitment to keeping our customers' confidential information safe and secure."

About ISO 27001:2013

The ISO 27001 Certification is a global, industry-wide specification for an Information Security Management System (ISMS), which is a management framework through which an organization identifies, analyzes and addresses information security risks. To achieve this certification, Cisco underwent a comprehensive independent, third party audit of security practices and methodologies by TUV.

