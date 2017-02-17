TV Chosun Announces 'The Korea's Influential CEO in 2017'

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA--(Marketwired - Feb 17, 2017) - TV Chosun announced 40 leaders of various companies, governments, and non-profit organizations as the 'The Korea's Influential CEO in 2017'.

Hosted by TV Chosun and sponsored by Chosunilbo, Ministry of Science, ICT, and Future Planning, and Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, the award ceremony for "The Korea's Influential CEO in 2017" was at Millennium Hilton Hotel in Seoul on January 25th with the award winners and their peers and family.

The following is the list of the award winners:

Won-Suk, Oh (Chairman / Korea Fuel Tech Corporation)

Sung-Hee, Kang (Chairman / CLK Corporation)

Un-Ha, Roh (CEO / Panasonic Korea, Ltd.)

In-Gyu, Park (Chairman / DGB Financial Group Co., Ltd.)

Hwa-Sun, Shin (CEO / Shinwha Real Estate Research & Development Institute)

Se-Jong, Lee (Vice-president / Suncore, Inc.)

Yoshimi, Takahashi (CEO / SBI Investment Korea Co., Ltd.)

Joo-Hyun, Moon (Chairman / Mdmworld.co.kr & Marketing Co., Ltd.)

Kuk-Hyun, Kim (Chairman / Inist bio Co., Ltd.)

Hong-Goo, Lee (CEO / Tobesoft, Inc.)

Yoon-Chai, Lee (Chairman / Pigeon Corporation)

Dong-Won, Kwak (CEO / Busan Metropolitan Corporation)

Gi-Woo, Lee (President / JEI University)

Soon-Ja, Lee (President / Gyeongju University)

Ji-Ha, Lee (CEO / Saemaul Globalization Foundation)

Soon-Chul, Kim (Chairman / Korea Federation of Credit Guarantee Foundations)

Yeo-Pyo, Yun (President / Chungbuk National University)

Yeu-Keun, Choi (CEO / KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering)

Bo-Saeng, Park (Mayor / Gimcheon City)

Joo-Soo, Kim (Governor / Uiseong County)

Byung-Soo, Suh (Mayor / Busan Metropolitan City)

Chung-Sik, Kim (Governor / Changnyeong County)

Dong-Soo, Han (Governor / CheongSong County)

Sung-Woo, Kim (Governor / Goryeong County)

Woo-Jeong, Park (Governor / Gochang County)

Hyun-Bok, Jeong (Mayor / Gwangyang City)

Yoon-Joo, Kim (Mayor / Gunpo City)

Dong-Chell, Park (Governor / Geumsan County)

Suk-Woo, Lee (Mayor / Namyangju City)

Moon-Oh, Kim (Governor / Dalseong County)

Hong-Jang, Kim (Mayor / Dangjin City)

Chun-Hee, Park(Mayor / Songpagu Office)

Kyu-Sun, Kim (Governor / Yeoncheon County)

Saeng-Gi, Kim (Mayor / Jeongeup City)

Chang-Hee, Lee (Mayor / Jinju City)

Seung-Yool, Lee (Governor / Cheongdo County)

Seok-Hwa, Lee (Governor / Cheongyang County)

Sang-Ki, Han (Governor / Taean County)

Seok-Hwan, Kim (Governor / HongSeong County)

Moon-Soon, Choi (Governor / Hwacheon County)