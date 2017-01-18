Twilio Awarded ISO 27001 Certification

Third-party audit verifies cloud communications platform meets security standards for use in multinational and security-conscious enterprises

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 18, 2017) - Twilio Inc. ( NYSE : TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform company, today announced it has been awarded the ISO 27001 certification. The scope of Twilio's information security management system (ISMS) includes people, processes, and technology for creating and supporting products that enable developers to add messaging, voice, and video to web and mobile applications.

ISO 27001 is one of the most widely recognized and internationally accepted information security standards. It identifies requirements for a comprehensive Information Security Management System (ISMS), and defines how organizations should manage and handle information in a secure manner, including appropriate security controls. In order to achieve the certification, Twilio's compliance was validated by an independent security firm after demonstrating an ongoing and systematic approach to managing and protecting company and customer data. With the successful ISO 27001 certification, multinational businesses can utilize Twilio APIs trusting that the company has implemented the necessary security best practices. The ISO 27001 certification also arrives on the heels of Twilio receiving SOC 2 certification for its Authy two-factor authentication security service. To learn more about Twilio's security certifications, please visit: http://twilio.com/security

"Twilio is committed to continuing to build trust through third party security assurances such as ISO 27001," said Twilio CISO and VP of Trust, Richard Seiersen. "Though Twilio already utilizes ISO 27001 certified hosting providers, software companies building software on top of those platforms are still responsible for demonstrating security and trust. Knowing that a third party has affirmed our security management processes for both our infrastructure and the software we provide is key in furthering the confidence of our existing and prospective customers."

"Trust is critical for cloud companies, particularly those that provide foundational infrastructure for business communications," said David Campbell, Chief Security Officer at SendGrid. "Twilio's ISO 27001 certification fosters trust and demonstrates an ongoing commitment to safeguarding data."

