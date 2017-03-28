Twilio Extends Relationship with AWS through Support of Amazon Connect

Amazon Connect using Twilio's programmable APIs to provide enhanced capabilities for customers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - Twilio Inc. ( NYSE : TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform company, today announced support for Amazon Connect, the newly announced cloud-based contact center service from Amazon Web Services (AWS). Twilio's Programmable APIs will enable a range of new capabilities, including integrating phone intelligence lookup to personalize Amazon Connect contact flows, enhance customer contact details, and follow up with post-call surveys via SMS. To learn more about Twilio solutions, please visit http://twilio.com.

"We're excited that Twilio's APIs can be integrated into Amazon Connect's contact flows to create intelligent, personalized experiences," said Eric Docktor, Director of AWS Services. "Today's contact center managers expect tools to make the best use of their resources, and Twilio's unique capabilities can help ensure they get it. For example, contact flows can retrieve threat scores to reduce spam and fraud."

"We're pleased to further extend our work with Amazon Web Services by helping to power and further enhancing the capabilities of Amazon Connect," said Twilio CEO and co-founder Jeff Lawson. "Supporting the continued advancement of the contact center to its more agile future in software, frees developers and businesses from the legacy approach to contact centers -- an approach that simply can't keep pace with customer expectations today."

Today's announcement furthers the long-standing relationship between the two companies, which includes Twilio integration with Amazon Lex and Twilio support of Amazon SNS and Amazon Chime. Twilio is built and globally deployed on the highly scalable AWS Cloud.

About Twilio

Twilio's mission is to fuel the future of communications. Developers and businesses use Twilio to make communications relevant and contextual by embedding messaging, voice and video capabilities directly into their software applications. Founded in 2008, Twilio has over 700 employees, with headquarters in San Francisco and other offices in Bogotá, Dublin, Hong Kong, London, Madrid, Malmö, Mountain View, Munich, New York City, Singapore and Tallinn.