Twilio Welcomes Andreas Wienold as first Director of DACH Region

MUNICH, GERMANY--(Marketwired - Nov 6, 2017) - Twilio Inc. ( NYSE : TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform company, today announced that veteran communications sales executive Andreas Wienold has joined the company as its first regional director of DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland). Wienold will join Twilio's EMEA senior leadership team and will be responsible for expanding the company's sales team and helping customers across Germany, Austria and Switzerland build their customer engagement roadmaps.

"Andreas joins us with an impressive track record of launching and growing markets in EMEA for leading Cloud companies, including Twilio's customer Lifesize where Andreas served as a sales leader for more than ten years," said George Hu, chief operating officer at Twilio. "The DACH region is an important and expanding one for Twilio and we are excited to have Andreas lead our efforts here."

Wienold joins Twilio from vBrick, a video content management company where he led international sales efforts for EMEA and APAC. Prior to vBrick, he spent more than ten years at Lifesize, a US-based global innovator of video conferencing technology. In that role he was responsible for recruiting and hiring a global sales team, restructuring and integrating the team after an acquisition by Logitech and expanding the company's presence globally, all while delivering profitability across all regions. Prior to Lifesize, Wienold spent ten years leading sales and marketing efforts in EMEA at VCON and also worked in sales management roles at NetManage.

"Twilio has completely modernized the way innovative organizations engage with their customers," said Wienold. "I look forward to building an incredible team in the region and expanding our efforts here so that every innovator can experience the power of Twilio."

Twilio currently has six European offices including Dublin, London, Madrid, Malmö, Munich and Tallinn. Since its launch in 2008, Twilio has modernized the way organizations build communications by bringing it into the realm of software and the cloud. With Twilio, developers and businesses can build virtually any customer engagement into their business applications using simple and powerful APIs for voice, messaging and video. Any business or developer that communicates with customers, suppliers or employees can build exactly what they need, and communicate more effectively with their customers using Twilio.

