Twin Cities 2017 Talent Forecast Anticipates Rising Wages and a Shrinking Talent Pool

February 02, 2017 09:00 ET
True Talent Group releases industry insights to help Twin Cities leadership teams
MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - True Talent Group, a Minneapolis boutique staffing and recruiting agency, is releasing insights that showcase challenges that are ahead for leadership teams and hiring managers across the Twin Cities.
Three of the five trends from the forecast include:
"The Talent Forecast helps us get a pulse on the market and allows hiring managers insights into what they can anticipate. This year we are seeing very different trends from previous years -- and understanding how these trends affect the hiring process has never been more important," said Stacey Stratton, President and CEO of True Talent Group. "More than ten of the past sixteen years the U.S. economy lost more jobs than it created, but 2016 was different and 2017 will be too."
Each year True Talent Group produces a Talent Forecast to chart the future year for businesses around the Twin Cities. To download a copy of the Talent Forecast, click here: http://truetalentgroup.com/request/
About True Talent GroupTrue Talent Group is a boutique staffing and recruiting agency that matches true talent with true opportunity. The company believes that successful relationships are built in person -- not from behind a desk. True Talent Group is smart about connecting the right person to the right job because they know what makes talent tick, and they understand the challenges their clients need to solve. Today, True Talent Group has had unprecedented grown over 2,000 percent since its founding in 2008, and they're proud to provide their clients with the best marketing and creative talent.
ContactMegan FraboniMegan@CommBoutique.com763.300.9262
