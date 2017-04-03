Twinlode Corporation Enters New Industries With Focus on Automation, Comprehensive Systems

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - Today, Twinlode Corporation, a leading supplier of high density storage systems, announced that it has entered the paper, household goods and automotive industries, all of which are new territory for the company. This progress comes as the company shifts its focus to further developing Twinlode as more than a superior product, but a complete material handling systems integrator for companies globally.

"This past year, Twinlode has experienced its most significant growth in the company's history," commented Skip Eastman, CEO of Twinlode Corporation. "Looking forward to 2018 and beyond, Twinlode has plans in place to invest in technology upgrades that will advance its new business model and expand its global reach."

In addition to its focus on technology and innovation, Twinlode has also established new partnerships within the industry that will allow its expert DC management team to provide cutting-edge automated solutions to new customers in each of its growth industries. These advancements further establish the company's position as an industry leader that executes its vision while maintaining steady growth for sustainability.

Twinlode's patented dual pallet system allows warehouse personnel to load and unload two pallets at a time, increasing productivity up to 50 percent, while decreasing wear and tear on material handling equipment and damage to product and rack. This productivity, combined with its management and planning services for an optimally efficient warehouse system, makes Twinlode a company that has been dependable for more than 20 years.

About Twinlode Corporation:

Twinlode is a leading supplier of high density storage systems, specializing in the beverage, produce and food processing industries. It offers a full line of storage rack solutions, including drive-in/drive-thru, push back, pallet flow and case/carton flow rack systems and selective and cantilever storage racks. For more information, please visit http://www.twinlode.com.