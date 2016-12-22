Twisted Tree Nipawin Florist wins Retailer of Distinction Award

CanGift recognizes Twisted Tree Nipawin Florist as 2016 Retailer of Distinction

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - December 22, 2016) - Twisted Tree Nipawin Florist in Nipawin, Saskatchewan has been recognized by the Canadian Gift Association (CanGift) as one of two winners of the 2016 Retailer of Distinction Award.

CanGift's Retailer of the Year Awards are based on criteria that are vital to retail success including visual merchandising and store design, business achievements, advertising and public relations and community involvement. The winners will be officially awarded at the Salute to Excellence Awards Reception, hosted by celebrity designers Glen Peloso and Jamie Alexander at the Spring 2017 Toronto Gift Fair.

Twisted Tree Nipawin Florist Inc. is a full-service flower shop and home décor-gift store located in the small town of Nipawin, Saskatchewan. In 2007, owner Theresa Richardson Chalus purchased a well-established flower shop and decided to expand its offerings.

Theresa dreamt of creating a space filled with rich colour, tactile elements and décor that brought the "essence and flavour" of the world to Saskatchewan clientele. That thought became the motivating vision for the store, and carrying big city selection in her small town made its mark.

"Being awarded 2016 Retailer of Distinction reaffirms my vision of creating a destination space that offers exceptional value, quality and individualized service where my customers feel connected to a world inspired by great art, real beauty, eclectic craftsmanship and talent," says Theresa.

The open-concept store features dynamic, artistic vignettes and seasonal product displays. Providing a stunning visual anchor is the large, state-of-the-art fresh flower room with ample windows and garden doors to showcase professional floral designs.

2016 winners in other categories include:

Retailer of the Year: Pharmasave Broadmead #232

Retailer of Distinction: Parkland Nurseries & Garden Centre Ltd.

Supplier of the Year (Large): Giftcraft Ltd.

Supplier of the Year (Medium): Grand International Trading

Supplier of the Year (Small): House of Koopslie

Supplier of the Year Honourable Mention (Large): Splash International Marketing Inc.

Supplier of the Year Honourable Mention (Medium): North American Country Home

Supplier of the Year Honourable Mention (Small): Timbers

Sales Representative of the Year (Independent): Larry Deszcz

Sales Representative of the Year (Corporate): Frances Windsor Hicks

Sales Representative of the Year Honourable Mention (Independent): Ann Courchesne

Sales Representative of the Year Honourable Mention (Independent): Gord Gallant

Sales Representative of the Year Honourable Mention (Corporate): Karen McElwain

About the Canadian Gift Association

CanGift is a national not-for-profit association dedicated to improving competitive capabilities and business effectiveness by giving suppliers and retailers opportunities to interact in Canada's $10 billion giftware industry. CanGift owns the Toronto, Alberta and Quebec Gift Fairs. For more information or to preview new and creative product, please visit cangift.org.

