Two Highly Upgraded, Quick Move-in Opportunities Available Now at Christopher Homes' Westgate in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 23, 2017) - Two beautifully upgraded homes are now available for quick move-ins at Westgate by Christopher Homes, a prestigious, new gated neighborhood in Westminster.

Westgate's first move-in ready home is Residence Two B, Lot #60, a spacious two-story residence located on a corner lot near a charming neighborhood park. Spanning from approximately 1,910 to 1,916 square feet, this highly desirable floorplan offers open living spaces with four bedrooms, including a first-floor bedroom; three baths; a large great room and dining area; upgraded hard surface flooring and carpet; and a two-car attached garage. The price is $743,990.

The second opportunity is Residence One BR, Lot #68, an inviting single-family design set on a quiet interior lot location. Priced at $690,990, this distinctive two-story floorplan spans from approximately 1,738 to 1,746 square feet with three bedrooms, two baths plus a powder room, a spacious great room for entertaining and a two-car attached garage with storage. Homebuyers will also have time to select flooring.

Both home offerings are adorned with a number of designer-selected features that include white Thermofoil cabinets with Shaker Mission-style panels, Whirlpool® appliances, lovely Valle Nevado granite countertops and specialty electrical packages.

With sales well underway, these limited quick move-in opportunities will not be available for long. Interested homebuyers are urged to act quickly by visiting the Sales Office today. Three model homes are also available for tours. For immediate details on Westgate and its enviable Westminster setting near shopping, dining and entertainment, visit www.christopher-homes.com now.

"Homebuyers ready to start 2017 off in Westminster's most sought-after new neighborhood won't want to miss these amazing move-in ready opportunities," said Jaime Todd, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Christopher Homes. "Between the superb craftsmanship, exquisitely planned floorplans, valuable upgrades and attainable prices, there is an enormous amount of interest in these two homes. We highly recommend visiting as soon as possible."

Set in a desirable Westminster location on the southwest side of I-405, the exclusive Westgate collection presents three finely appointed designs that meet a diversity of lifestyles, from young families to empty nesters. Beautiful, open-concept interiors range from approximately 1,738 to 2,366 square feet with up to four bedrooms, up to three baths plus powder room and two-car garages. Highlights distinguishing each floorplan include a quaint covered porch in Residence One; an optional first-level office in Residence Two; and spacious master bedrooms with en-suite baths on both the first and second levels in Residence Three. Prices start from the high $600,000s.

Westgate's prime setting offers homeowners abundant lifestyle advantages with leisure opportunities and urban conveniences all close to home. Nearby parks include the Clegg-Stacey Park with its children's play area, baseball, basketball and picnic tables, as well as recreation at Franklin Park, Buckingham Park and Cascade Park. For golfers, the popular Mile Square Golf Course is just a short drive away, offering two challenging David Rainville-designed 18-hole courses, as well as a beautiful clubhouse. Excellent retail, dining and entertainment opportunities can be found at the Westminster Mall and Bella Terra shopping center with their popular department stores, boutique specialty shops, movie theatres and both casual and fine dining options.

Homeowners will also find the proximity to I-405 is an unbeatable asset for commuters, putting the business and entertainment centers of Orange County and Los Angeles within easy reach.

Westgate's school-aged residents will attend Clegg Elementary and Stacey Middle School, which are part of the Westminster School District -- the first district in California to offer a Vietnamese/English Dual Language Immersion Academy. High school students will attend school in the Huntington Beach Union High School District, which is recognized for its commitment to academic excellence.

Christopher Development Group and Christopher Homes are privately held companies with offices in Newport Beach, California. Christopher Homes is known for residential building excellence. They have a 40-year history of building new homes and master-planned communities throughout Southern California. Founder, President and CEO Christopher Gibbs is directly responsible for building more than 15,000 new homes in communities including the Huntington SeaCliff planned communities in Huntington Beach, Westridge in La Habra and Rosedale in the San Gabriel Valley.

To visit Westgate's models and Sales Office from I-405 North, exit Westminster Ave. and head west. Turn left on Springdale St. and then turn left on Chinook Ave. to the community.

From I-405 South, exit Springdale St. toward Westminster Ave. West, turn right on Springdale St. and head south. Turn left on Chinook Ave. and follow signs to the model homes.

The Sales Office is open Mondays from 1 pm to 5 pm and Tuesday through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm. For more information, call 714.898.2299.

Those interested are encouraged to follow Christopher Homes on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Visit www.christopher-homes.com for more information.

Prices are effective as of the date of publication.