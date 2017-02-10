Two Lac-au-Saumon projects to improve community infrastructure

Government of Canada supports projects of the municipality of Lac-au-Saumon and the Société locale de développement de Lac-au-Saumon

LAC-AU-SAUMON, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 10, 2017) - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Key local stakeholders have long been asking for concrete, sustainable measures to improve community and recreational infrastructure. The Government of Canada is proud to invest in projects that contribute to the strength and vitality of all regions of the country.

Acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Rémi Massé, Member of Parliament for Avignon-La Mitis-Matane-Matapédia, announced that a total of $505,910 in financial assistance, in the form of a non-repayable contribution, has been granted to two Lac-au-Saumon projects under the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP150).

The municipality of Lac-au-Saumon (website in French only) has been awarded $500,000 to upgrade and modernize the Lac-au-Saumon church, which will be converted into a multi-purpose centre. In addition, the Société locale de développement de Lac-au-Saumon (website in French only) is receiving $5,910 to improve the playground in the Centenaire park.

CED is one of the six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

Quotes

"Community spaces are prime gathering places for the Matapédia RCM. The Government of Canada is proud to support projects that contribute to the vitality of our communities and ensure a good quality of life for residents of all ages."

Remi Massé, Member of Parliament for Avignon-La Mitis-Matane-Matapédia

"The Government of Canada is committed to supporting projects that mobilize and unite our communities. These projects strengthen Canada's communities and stimulate economic activity in the region."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

Stay connected

Follow CED on Twitter @CanEconDev