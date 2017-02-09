Two New Members of the StoryCloud Team -- Grace Tu O'Brien as In-House Attorney and Emily Zavis as Vice President of Business Development

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - StoryCloud recently expanded its team with the addition of Grace Tu O'Brien as In-House Attorney and Emily Zavis as Vice President of Business Development.

"We are very excited that Grace and Emily have joined our team," said Ken Kalb, CEO of StoryCloud. "Their impressive backgrounds will play a key role in company operations and business development. Their contributions are making an immediate impact on our clients."

Grace Tu O'Brien is a California licensed attorney and brings over 6 years of conflict analysis, risk management, ethics, and new business intake/matters experience. In her new role at StoryCloud, Grace will focus on a variety of legal projects including company operations, employee management, contractor on-boarding, and legal affairs.

Prior to joining StoryCloud, Ms. O'Brien was a pro bono attorney with Legal Aid Society of San Diego. Before working with the LASSD she focused on conflicts, new business intake, and clearances for the firms of Cooley LLP, Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch LLP, and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP. Ms. O'Brien is a 2008 graduate from the Sandra Day O'Connor School of Law at Arizona State University and holds a B.A. in History and Economics and a minor in Computer Science from University of California, San Diego.

Emily Zavis brings over 7 years of business development, operations and client relations experience to StoryCloud. Working most recently as the Chief Operating Officer of Litivate Reporting + Trial Services, formerly Thorsnes Litigation Services, Emily has experience with top law firms and litigation professionals nationwide. Emily has cultivated a comprehensive knowledge of the litigation process. In her new role at StoryCloud, Emily will focus on strategic and tactical business development.

Prior to her work in the court reporting industry, Ms. Zavis was a legal recruiting coordinator for a premier attorney placement agency based in Washington, D.C. She earned her Bachelor's degree in Communications from University of Maryland, College Park.

"Dedicated to world class support and a scalable business model, StoryCloud is now perfectly positioned to become the dominant supplier of video depositions for litigators," said Ken Kalb, CEO of StoryCloud.

About StoryCloud

StoryCloud is the leading provider of video deposition services for attorneys who litigate. The platform streams secure and encrypted content to the cloud making it immediately available to any credentialed participant at a fraction of the current cost. Moreover, with three recently issued patents and nine more pending, StoryCloud uses its proprietary technology to enhance the video and voice quality remotely from the cloud. Attorneys can now use a remarkably easy video deposition service with and without on site videographers. For more information, visit us online at www.storycloud.co