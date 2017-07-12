Two Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide executives honored as ELITE Award winners by PM360

PARSIPPANY, NJ--(Marketwired - Jul 12, 2017) - Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide (www.ogilvychww.com), the health behavior change specialists of Ogilvy & Mather (www.ogilvy.com) and a WPP Health & Wellness company ( NASDAQ : WPPGY) (www.wpp.com), today announced that Iyiola Obayomi, senior director, marketing analytics, and Angelo Campano, director, customer experience (EHR & CRM), were honored by leading health-marketing industry trade magazine PM360 at the third annual ELITE awards.

The PM360 ELITE (Exceptional • Leaders • Innovators • Transformers • Entrepreneurs) Awards represent the most influential people in the healthcare industry today. The awards honor individuals who have made a significant impact in the healthcare industry throughout their careers. Nominees were evaluated based on their accomplishments, testimonials from their clients and colleagues, and supporting evidence that reflects the impact of their efforts (i.e., company growth, campaign success, etc.). One hundred winners were selected in 18 categories from numerous entries extolling the merits and achievements of truly extraordinary individuals. The winners were honored at a celebratory event held July 11 at 230 FIFTH in New York City.

Mr. Obayomi was honored in the "Data Miners" category, identifying individuals who specialize in analytics and can turn hordes of numbers and research into actionable insight. Mr. Campano was recognized as part of the "Disrupters" category, awarding fearless individuals who disrupt the status quo to revolutionize the industry.

