Two Professors Awarded Tenure at The John Marshall Law School

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - Professors Marc D. Ginsberg and Hugh Mundy have been awarded tenure by The John Marshall Law School's Board of Trustees.

"Professors Ginsberg and Mundy are among our top teachers and scholars. Both also serve the school through a variety of other activities that advance their fields of study. We are proud of them, and congratulate them on attaining this professional milestone," said Dean Darby Dickerson.

Ginsberg has taught evidence, civil procedure and medical negligence at John Marshall since 2009. He joined the faculty after a 30-year career as a trial and appellate litigator, during which he primarily defended physicians in medical liability cases.

In August 2015, Ginsberg took the helm of John Marshall's trial advocacy program as it regained its ranking among the best in the country. The U.S. News & World Report's Best Graduate Schools ranked the law school's trial advocacy program No. 19 in the nation.

In addition to teaching, Ginsberg has coached John Marshall's moot court teams and helped establish and direct the law school's health law certificate program.

Ginsberg was valedictorian of his class at John Marshall, where he earned his law degree. He received his bachelor's with honors from the University of Illinois at Chicago, a master's degree from Indiana University and a master of laws from DePaul University College of Law.

Mundy joined John Marshall's faculty in 2012. He has taught evidence, criminal law and lawyering skills. Mundy came to John Marshall after two years at the Shepard Broad Law Center at Nova Southeastern University in Florida where he was an assistant professor teaching lawyering skills and supervising the Criminal Justice Clinic.

Before entering academia, Mundy was an assistant federal public defender for eight years, working first in the Middle District of Tennessee and then in the Southern District of New York. His work included representing clients charged with a range of offenses, including narcotics, firearms, immigration, federal benefits and internet-based crimes. He also argued multiple appellate cases in the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.

A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, he received a J.D. from Columbus School of Law at Catholic University of America, where he was a Charles & Louise O'Brien Public Interest Fellow and a Dulin-Hayes Law & Public Policy Fellow.

The John Marshall Law School, founded in 1899, is an independent law school located in the heart of Chicago's legal, financial and commercial districts. The 2017 U.S. News & World Report's America's Best Graduate Schools ranks John Marshall's Lawyering Skills Program 5th, its Trial Advocacy Program 19th and its Intellectual Property Law Program 21st in the nation. Since its inception, John Marshall has been a pioneer in legal education and has been guided by a tradition of diversity, innovation, access and opportunity.