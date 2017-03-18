Two Retail Pioneers Merge to Form Jacent, North America's New Leader in Impulse Merchandising

ATA Retail Services and LaMi Products Combine Forces to Create Retail Industry Powerhouse

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Mar 18, 2017) - Jacent, North America's new leading retail merchandising expert, today announced its official launch at the 2017 International Home + Housewares Show at McCormick Place in Chicago. Formed by the merging of two industry pioneers -- ATA Retail Services and LaMi Products -- Jacent now offers the deepest assortment of impulse products, the best in class merchandising team and unmatched retail intelligence and service. The result is a newly inspired shopping experience for consumers and increased sales for retailers.

"With the forming of Jacent, we are combining two similar companies -- both established leaders in retail impulse merchandising, with proven track records -- into one very powerful company, with the ability to provide the best of everything to our customers," said Michael Dion, CEO of Jacent.

ATA Retail Services and LaMi Products combine decades of experience serving the country's largest supermarket and drug store chains. As a new powerhouse, Jacent delivers a nationwide presence as well as a single touchpoint for many already-shared customers. Jacent will design and implement unmatched strategic impulse merchandising programs for these retail stores. As their trusted partner, Jacent will also offer new retail insights and services, such as merchandising, store audits, surveys, display setups, seasonal merchandising execution, fulfillment, and much more, which will help stores run at peak efficiency.

The benefits of the merger to both customers and suppliers are significant. Current retail customers will enjoy an even wider product assortment. In addition, the company's buying power will increase, making Jacent more important to suppliers and driving down costs for customers. The combined database of retail intelligence will also enable the company to serve customers -- current and new -- even more strategically and efficiently. As retailers face consolidation, shrinking margins, the onset of "big data" and increasingly tech-savvy shoppers, Jacent is committed to helping stores remain cutting-edge and competitive in a changing industry.

Shoppers will also benefit from a more interesting, productive retail atmosphere. The name Jacent is derived from the word "adjacent," speaking directly to the work and expertise that makes the company a key industry player. Jacent places items next to -- or adjacent to -- other items to inspire retail decisions and create a more enjoyable shopping experience.

"We are passionate about inspiring shopping experiences across North America. Its big thinking, with a purpose far beyond basket-building," said Ty Bennett, President of Sales for Jacent. "It's about surprising people with merchandise, enabling discovery and brightening millions of people's days, day after day. We are enhancing a shopping process that, at times, can seem like a repetitive chore. Jacent places the right product, in the right place, at the right time, better than anyone else in the business."

Headquartered in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania, and Pleasanton, California, Jacent currently serves more than 14,000 retail stores across the U.S. and Canada. The company has more than 2,700 employees, with warehouses in Arizona, California, New Jersey and Tennessee.

Jacent already foresees major growth in the months and years to come, with plans to branch out into new retail channels and continue enhancing the consumer's shopping experience. By 2022, the company plans to partner with 30,000 retail outlets across multiple channels and countries, generating revenue of more than $500 million. These goals reflect Jacent's current impact on the retail industry and real potential for future expansion.

Jacent's launch officially becomes public at the 2017 International Home + Housewares Show, a world-renowned networking forum for heavy hitters in the home and retail industries. The Show features more than 2,200 exhibitors from six continents and more than 62,000 attendees from more than 125 countries. Jacent is exhibiting at booth #N7266.

About Jacent

Jacent is North America's leading retail merchandising expert. Headquartered in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania, Jacent was formed in 2016 by the merger of LaMi and ATA Retail Services, Inc., two pioneers in retail impulse merchandising. Jacent currently serves more than 14,000 retail stores across the U.S. and Canada, with more than 2,700 employees and distribution centers in California, Arizona, New Jersey and Tennessee. With more than six decades of combined retail intelligence, a vast product catalog, logistics expertise and experienced merchandisers, Jacent strategically sources, warehouses and ships impulse items directly to each store -- stocking them in precisely the right locations and replenishing as needed. Jacent also offers retail insight services, such as store audits and mapping, that help retailers run their stores at peak efficiency. By connecting shoppers with the right items and driving incremental sales for retailers, Jacent plays a vital role in the customer experience and retail landscape. For more information, visit www.jacentretail.com.