Clint Oram, CMO, and Kevin Dunn, Vice President of Channel Sales, Both Make CRN's List of Top Channel Executives

CUPERTINO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 21, 2017) - SugarCRM® Inc., the company that enables businesses to create extraordinary customer relationships with the most empowering, adaptable and affordable CRM solution on the market, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Clint Oram, CMO and co-founder, and Kevin Dunn, vice president of channel sales, to its prestigious list of 2017 Channel Chiefs. The executives on this annual list represent top leaders in the IT channel that excel at driving growth and revenue in their organizations through channel partners.

Channel Chief honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff on the basis of their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the channel partner community, and strategies for driving future growth and innovation. Each of the 2017 Channel Chiefs has demonstrated loyalty and ongoing support for the IT channel by consistently promoting, defending and executing outstanding channel partner programs.

As a pure-play CRM vendor with an unconventional approach, SugarCRM appeals to solution providers that understand building a better business means choosing to be different. The company's core group of partners are CRM mavericks that aren't afraid to challenge the status quo and leverage the Sugar platform to help their clients build a superior customer experience to enhance their business. In 2016, this message helped the SugarCRM partner program grow into an ecosystem capable of closing enterprise-level CRM deals and handling sophisticated global implementations.

"The executives on our 2017 Channel Chiefs list have distinguished themselves by building strong partner programs, developing and executing effective business strategy, and helping to advance the channel as a whole," said Bob Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "They represent an extraordinary group of individuals that lead by example and serve as both invaluable advocates and innovators of the IT channel. We applaud their achievements and look forward to their successes in the coming year."

"Our partners are innovative, forward-thinking change agents that recognize the need to be different in order to excel in today's hyper-competitive business environment. If you're not the disruptor, somebody is disrupting you," said Clint Oram, CMO and co-founder at SugarCRM. "I'd like to thank our partners for embracing the mavericks of CRM mentality and helping us deliver that messaging to the marketplace. They make honors like this possible."

The 2017 CRN Channel Chiefs list is featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/channelchiefs.

