Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited Files Early Warning Report in Respect of DHX Media Ltd.

Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited ("Tybourne") has filed an early warning report dated January 13, 2017 advising that between November 3, 2015 and March 3, 2016, 7,877,060 variable voting shares of DHX Media Ltd. (the "Company") over which Tybourne exercised control or direction were disposed of through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange, at prices that ranged between $6.71 and $8.51 per variable voting share, for aggregate consideration of approximately $57,151,556. Immediately prior to the transactions, Tybourne exercised control or direction over 7,877,060 variable voting shares of the issuer, representing approximately 6.35% of the outstanding common voting shares and variable voting shares of the issuer on a combined basis. Immediately following these transactions, Tybourne no longer exercises control or direction over any securities of the Company.

A copy of the related early warning report may be found on the Company's profile at www.SEDAR.com or may be obtained from Uma O'Brien, Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited at (+852) 3983 6860 or 2302 Cheung Kong Center, 2 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong.