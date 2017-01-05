Tyco Enforces Patent in Germany against Century Retail Europe B.V. and ReTec Wandlitz GmbH, a Dutch and a German Distributor of Anti-Theft labels

Tyco obtains Injunction to stop Acousto-Magnetic EAS labels from entering Germany

NEUHAUSEN, SWITZERLAND--(Marketwired - Jan 5, 2017) - Tyco (www.tyco.com and www.tycoretailsolutions.com), a leading provider of retail performance and security solutions, today announced that Tyco Fire & Security GmbH (TFSG), has obtained two injunctions rendered by the Court in Dusseldorf, Germany to prevent the importation to and distribution in Germany of certain acousto-magnetic (AM) electronic article surveillance (EAS) labels from Century Retail Europe B.V. (Century Europe) and ReTec Wandlitz GmbH (ReTec) in relation to European Patent No. 0,922,274.

The injunction orders against Century Europe and ReTec are both related to AM labels designed to prevent theft in retail stores by triggering an alarm when live labels pass through Tyco's Sensormatic® brand AM electronic article surveillance (EAS) systems. Both defendants, Century Europe and ReTec, acknowledged the preliminary court orders as final and binding rulings having the same effect as a final judgment.

The patent family of European Patent No. 0,922,274 is in force in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, United Kingdom, France, China, and Japan. In Foshan, China, Tyco has filed a lawsuit against Ningbo Signatronic Technologies for the manufacturing and sale of certain labels. This lawsuit is currently pending a decision from the Court. Additionally, Tyco has a significant patent portfolio which is enforced worldwide.

Bjoern Petersen, President of Tyco Retail Solutions, further explained the company's position: "Tyco vigorously protects its intellectual property rights and its leading Sensormatic brand. Our genuine Sensormatic AM labels are an integral part of Sensormatic anti-shoplifting systems, which retailers have trusted for 50 years. Consistently high label quality is required to ensure effective theft deterrence at the storefront, to assure proper deactivation at the point of sale, and to provide a positive store experience for honest shoppers. Sensormatic AM labels were designed for optimal performance with our detection and deactivation systems. Introducing non-Sensormatic labels may compromise the performance of and associated loyalty to our Sensormatic brand."

Tyco pioneered the EAS anti-shoplifting industry through its Sensormatic brand and continues to invest significant research and development resources to innovate these products. More than five billion products are effectively protected by Sensormatic AM labels each year. Tyco also provides a complete portfolio of high-technology Sensormatic security and store performance solutions that allow retailers to better manage their inventories, shopper activity, employees and facilities.

Tyco Retail Solutions, part of Johnson Controls, is a leading provider of analytics-based Loss Prevention, Inventory Intelligence and Traffic Insights. Tyco's solutions provide real-time visibility and predictive analytics to help retailers maximize business outcomes and enhance the customer experience in a digitally-driven shopping world. With over 1.5 million data collection devices in the retail marketplace, Tyco captures 40+ billion shopper visits annually to empower retailers with actionable insights to drive better operational performance. Worldwide, Tyco helps protect 80% of the world's top 200 retail chains with its premier Sensormatic®, ShopperTrak and TrueVUE® brands, as well as a full suite of premium safety and security solutions. For more information, please visit TycoRetailSolutions.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube channel.

