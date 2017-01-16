Tyco Retail Innovations Help Retailers Reimagine the Store Experience

SOURCE: Tyco Retail Solutions
New technology advancements through collaborations drive efficiencies, convenience, revenue and the optimum shopper experience
NEUHAUSEN, SWITZERLAND and NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Jan 16, 2017) - NRF BIG Show & EXPO -- Tyco Retail Solutions (www.tycoretailsolutions.com), a leading provider of predictive analytics-based Loss Prevention, Inventory Intelligence and Traffic Insights, has collaborated with industry leaders to bring to life innovative retail technology solutions. These new demonstrations help retailers reshape aspects of their store operations and reimagine the shopper experience.
Come "Experience What's in Store" with Tyco Retail at NRF 2017:
These innovative collaborations are currently being demonstrated at NRF 106th Annual Convention & EXPO at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. Visit booth #3563 from January 15-17 to see firsthand how Tyco Retail Solutions is helping retailers "Experience What's In Store."
About Tyco Retail Solutions:
Tyco Retail Solutions, part of Johnson Controls, is a leading provider of analytics-based Loss Prevention, Inventory Intelligence and Traffic Insights. Tyco's solutions provide real-time visibility and predictive analytics to help retailers maximize business outcomes and enhance the customer experience in a digitally-driven shopping world. With over 1.5 million data collection devices in the retail marketplace, Tyco captures 40+ billion shopper visits annually to empower retailers with actionable insights to drive better operational performance. Worldwide, Tyco helps protect 80% of the world's top 200 retail chains with its premier Sensormatic®, ShopperTrak and TrueVUE® brands, as well as a full suite of premium safety and security solutions. For more information, please visit TycoRetailSolutions.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube channel.
TYCO is a mark and/or registered trademark. Unauthorized use is strictly prohibited.
Media Contact: Anne Lines
Matter Communications
+1 (978) 518 - 4512Email Contact
Collaboration brings to life innovative technology solutions that help retailers reshape store operations and reimagine the shopper experience.
