Tyco Retail Showcases IoT Solutions Delivering Predictive Analytics to Maximize Business Outcomes and Enable Unified Commerce

Solutions and services connect people, products and places via real-time actionable data for transforming the store and shopper experience

NEUHAUSEN, SWITZERLAND and NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Jan 16, 2017) - NRF BIG Show & EXPO -- Tyco Retail Solutions (www.tycoretailsolutions.com) today unveils its portfolio of IoT-enabled solutions providing real-time in-store visibility and predictive analytics to help drive sales, improve operations and deliver a differentiated brand experience at the NRF Big Show and Expo 2017, January 15-17 in New York. To transform store operations for success in today's connected always-on, always-open world of unified commerce, retailers need visibility into inventory availability, loss and shopper activity throughout the store and across the supply chain. With IoT-enabled solutions from Tyco Retail, retailers are empowered and informed to maximize business outcomes and create the personalized, seamless experience consumers seek in this digitally-driven shopping world.

Tyco's IoT ecosystem includes RFID technology, sensors, security systems, video analytics, device management, and managed services. As part of this connected ecosystem, Tyco previews its new store-based cloud analytics and managed services offerings tailored to specific retailer needs. These services help reduce cost and complexity, simplifying the management of programs and data to drive strong bottom line results.

"Forward-thinking retailers' interest in IoT is all about connecting stores, inventory, shoppers and associates within the digital retail world," said Bjoern Petersen, President, Tyco Retail Solutions. "Through our predictive, actionable insights, we can help our retail customers deliver a differentiated brand experience in today's connected shopping world to ultimately increase sales and maximize business outcomes."

Tyco's predictive analytics-based Loss Prevention, Inventory Intelligence and Traffic Insights enable retailers to operate more efficiently and make better informed decisions to meet consumers' desire for a more connected unified commerce shopping experience. Visit booth #3563 to Experience What's in Store featuring Tyco's premier Sensormatic®, ShopperTrak and TrueVUE® brands.

About Tyco Retail Solutions

Tyco Retail Solutions, part of Johnson Controls, is a leading provider of analytics-based Loss Prevention, Inventory Intelligence and Traffic Insights. Tyco's solutions provide real-time visibility and predictive analytics to help retailers maximize business outcomes and enhance the customer experience in a digitally-driven shopping world. With over 1.5 million data collection devices in the retail marketplace, Tyco captures 40+ billion shopper visits annually to empower retailers with actionable insights to drive better operational performance. Worldwide, Tyco helps protect 80% of the world's top 200 retail chains with its premier Sensormatic®, ShopperTrak and TrueVUE® brands, as well as a full suite of premium safety and security solutions. For more information, please visit TycoRetailSolutions.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube channel.

