Tyco Retail Solutions with EKN Introduce New Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and Store Performance Scorecard

New metrics provide measurements to understand customer path-to-purchase, ensure inventory availability and enable associate empowerment

NEUHAUSEN, SWITZERLAND--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - Tyco Retail Solutions (www.tycoretailsolutions.com) recently partnered with EKN Research to identify key issues driving the need for a new and improved retail KPI and performance culture. The research e-book, A New Store Excellence Scorecard, defines three pillars to measure store performance and new associated KPIs which provide a foundation to better evaluate business results. By monitoring these insights through real-time in-store data, retailers can make immediate changes and stay ahead in today's highly competitive unified commerce environment.

"In this new digital-driven age, retailers need to re-think store performance management and excellence. By blending essential real-time operational data and customer knowledge, retailers can be in a better position to navigate business complexities. This e-book underscores the value of new KPIs and measurements to provide a new performance scorecard for retailers," said Sahir Anand, managing vice president, research & principal analyst, EKN Research.

THREE PILLARS TO MEASURE STORE PERFORMANCE

Understanding Customer Path-to-Purchase

In the era of omni-channel shopping and multiple brand touchpoints, retailers are struggling to understand customer buying behaviors. Findings indicate nearly 50% of retailers are unable to predict shopper traffic, making it difficult to balance between operational tasks and customer service. Real-time data combined with new key metrics related to in-store mobility, promotional effectiveness, conversion rates and shopper behavior enable retailers to deliver a more seamless, personalized customer experience and increase sales conversions.

Ensuring Inventory Accuracy and Availability

EKN reported only 40% of retailers consistently manage inventory performance and turnover metrics at the store level. Inventory is the foundation for retail regardless of channel and having accurate availability and access is crucial to success. Some of the new KPIs for scoring the ROI of store inventory include available to promise (ATP), merchandise effectiveness and inventory turn, and order fulfilment cost and cycle time. Enterprise-wide access to the "right inventory at the right time" is critical to both the in-store and omni-channel customer experience.

Enabling Store Execution Through Empowered Associates

Employee engagement and optimum labor hour utilization are effective tools for driving consistent execution and customer satisfaction. However, research indicates that retailers spend 70 percent of their labor hours dealing with operational tasks, and only 30 percent on customer service. Some new actionable KPIs that are effective in understanding operational and shopper satisfaction issues, and the most effective allocation of associate time, include engagement rates, schedule effectiveness and labor cost to sales ratios to name a few.

"As store processes and technologies continue to evolve, retailers can address gaps within store metrics, KPIs and related performance improvement processes that affect associates and customers every day," said Tony D'Onofrio, chief customer officer, Tyco Retail Solutions. "By focusing on the three pillars of retail operations, retailers can create a holistic performance management strategy and a better balance between sales and operational effectiveness."

A New Store Excellence Scorecard is the final e-book in a three-part series. The first and second e-books, Customer Buying Journey and Inventory Optimization & Fulfillment, are currently available to view online.

About Tyco Retail Solutions

Tyco Retail Solutions, part of Johnson Controls, is a leading provider of analytics-based Loss Prevention, Inventory Intelligence and Traffic Insights. Tyco's solutions provide real-time visibility and predictive analytics to help retailers maximize profits and enhance the customer experience in a digitally-driven shopping world. With over 1.5 million data collection devices in the retail marketplace, Tyco captures 40+ billion shopper visits annually to empower retailers with actionable insights to drive better operational performance. Worldwide, Tyco helps protect 80% of the world's top 200 retail chains with its premier Sensormatic®, ShopperTrak® and TrueVUE™ brands, as well as a full suite of premium safety and security solutions. For more information, please visit TycoRetailSolutions.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube channel.

TYCO, Sensormatic, ShopperTrak and TrueVUE are marks and/or registered marks. Unauthorized use is strictly prohibited.

EKN Research

Our research agenda is developed using inputs from the end user community and the end user community extensively reviews the research before it is published. This ensures that we inject a healthy dose of pragmatism into the research and recommendations. This includes input of what research topics to pursue, incorporating heavy practitioner input -- via interviews etc., and ensuring that the blend of research takeaways are oriented towards a real-world, practical application of insights with community sign-off. For more information, visit EKN Research.