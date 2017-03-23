PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - Tyfone today announced the launch of the nFinia™ Secure Digital Banking Suite for financial institutions and their customers. The solution delivers a functionally rich and secure banking experience across all digital channels -- watch, phone, tablet, PC or kiosk.

In addition to being the most secure digital banking solution available in the market, nFinia includes key mobile and online banking functions, such as billpay/P2P, personal money management and marketing analytics. nFinia's responsive design and architecture ensure that the user experience is convenient, secure and consistent -- regardless of what digital channel or device a customer chooses.

"More banks today are seeking to converge their mobile and online banking channels to a single platform across all user touchpoints," said Prabhakar Tadepalli, President and COO of Tyfone. "Credit unions, banks and other financial services providers are demanding more modern, customer-friendly solutions for digital banking without compromising security or convenience. If you're looking for secure digital banking, nFinia is the answer."

Financial institutions that were using previous versions of the award-winning Tyfone mobile banking platform have already upgraded to nFinia, giving their end-customers a single digital banking solution that delivers functional parity, convenience and security across mobile and online channels. These institutions have also cited lower operating costs, improvements in compliance and vendor management, and better customer relationships.

"The digital banking landscape is changing," said Dan Rawlings, Chief Revenue Officer for Tyfone. "Today, customers want to conduct their banking when, how and why they choose -- regardless of device or channel. Financial institutions that are part of this digital transformation need to be able to enable that, while ensuring it also remains secure and convenient. We've brought nFinia to market for exactly that purpose."

The nFinia Secure Digital Banking Suite supports all levels of National Institute of Standards Technology (NIST) security compliance. In addition to interoperating with Tyfone's patented endpoint security hardware device SideCard™, nFinia also integrates with the core processing platforms in the financial services marketplace.

About Tyfone:



Tyfone is securing the connected world as a leading provider of digital security solutions for identity and transactions. With over 130 issued or pending patents, Tyfone serves organizations in the financial services, government, infrastructure, transportation and healthcare industries, as well as solution providers for the Internet of Things (IoT). Tyfone was named a Top 10 Secure Digital Banking Provider by Banking CIO Outlook magazine in 2015 and 2016, and the company was ranked #1 in the Credit Union Mobile Satisfaction Survey by CU Collaborate. The company is based in Portland, Oregon, with operations in Bangalore, India. Learn more at tyfone.com.