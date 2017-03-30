Tyfone Named Top 10 Mobile Banking Solution Provider for Third Consecutive Year by Banking CIO Outlook

Tyfone's solution offers convenient user experience and fraud prevention in digital channels

PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Tyfone has been named a Top 10 Mobile Banking Solution Provider by Banking CIO Outlook, honoring the company's nFinia™ Digital Banking Suite and its ability to provide functionally rich and secure banking experience across all digital channels -- watch, phone, tablet, PC or kiosk. This is the third consecutive year the company has received this distinction from Banking CIO Outlook.

"We are honored to be named a Top 10 Mobile Banking Solution Provider for the third time," said Tyfone CEO Dr. Siva Narendra. "It is especially noteworthy that we are the only vendor that has been in the Top 10 for the past three years in a row. It is clear validation of our vision to bring digital transformation technologies that are relevant to financial institutions' customers today -- and future-proof them for tomorrow."

Banking CIO Outlook's annual listing of Top 10 Mobile Banking Solution Providers is selected by a distinguished panel of experts, and recognizes companies that demonstrate an ability to revolutionize banking through robust and productive solutions. These solutions help simplify banking and enhance the overall digital experience, while ensuring fraud prevention through comprehensive security -- all without compromising convenient user experience and transactions. Tyfone exemplifies this distinction.

"With teams in the U.S., India and Taiwan, Tyfone effectively serves the needs of its customers spread across the globe," said James Robertson, Managing Editor of Banking CIO Outlook. "We are proud to feature Tyfone and highlight how the company's mobile-first, adaptive and responsive design approach is being used to make inconsistent user experience across devices, mediocre security and increasing fraud in digital channels a thing of the past."

Read the Banking CIO Outlook article titled "Tyfone: Secure and Convenient Digital Banking To All Screens," at http://bit.ly/2odR1fe.

About Banking CIO Outlook

Banking CIO Outlook is a comprehensive portal for professionals to access information regarding the trends, opinions and relevant discussions pertaining to challenges faced by the banking industry. The magazine constantly endeavors to identify "The Best" in a variety of areas important to banking industry. The monthly magazine, published from Fremont, California features CIOs, IT VPs, CTOs, CISOs and other decision makers with their opinions and suggestions that is helping clients deal with the issues in the banking industry. More information is available at http://www.bankingciooutlook.com.

About Tyfone

Tyfone is securing the connected world as a leading provider of digital security solutions for identity and transactions. With over 140 issued or pending patents, Tyfone serves organizations in the financial services, government, infrastructure, transportation and healthcare industries, as well as solution providers for the Internet of Things (IoT). Tyfone was named a Top 10 Secure Digital Banking Provider by Banking CIO Outlook magazine from 2015-2017, and the company was ranked #1 in the Credit Union Mobile Satisfaction Survey by CU Collaborate. The company is based in Portland, Oregon, with operations in Bangalore, India. Learn more at tyfone.com.