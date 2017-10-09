U-Vend, Inc. Partners with The Ice Cream Exchange to Develop its Sports-Themed Line of Consumer Products

SANTA MONICA, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 9, 2017) - U-Vend, Inc. ( OTCQB : UVND) (the "Company"), a consumer products and technology company that develops, distributes, and markets next-generation self-serve electronic kiosks and merchandisers across North America, announced today that it has entered into a contract manufacturing agreement with The Ice Cream Exchange to develop, produce, and package, its soon-to-be released national sports-themed ice cream products.

"We are very pleased to announce our partnership with The Ice Cream Exchange. This represents an important step as we prepare for the launch of our unique line of ice cream products," stated David Graber, U-Vend Chief Executive Officer.

The Ice Cream Exchange currently produces a wide range of ice cream desserts, bulk ice creams, sorbets, frozen yogurts, and gelatos for Whole Foods and other major grocery and chain store retailers, and has production capabilities to support 20,000,000 ice cream units for U-Vend per year.

"We are extremely excited to support and partner with U-Vend in the launch of its line of sports-related retail ice cream products. In the novelty ice cream category, we believe a new offering such as this is long overdue, and should be very well-received," stated Rhohit Walia, founder and CEO of The Ice Cream Exchange.

ABOUT THE ICE CREAM EXCHANGE

The Ice Cream Exchange, based in La Habra, CA., manufactures a wide range of ice cream desserts, bulk ice creams, sorbets, frozen yogurts, and gelatos. The Ice Cream Exchange's customers include regional, state-wide, national brands and international brands. The facility maintains high manufacturing and quality control standards, and strives to be customer-focused, providing -- Quality -- Reliability -- Trust. For more information, visit www.theicecreamexchange.com

ABOUT U-VEND, INC.

U-Vend, Inc., headquartered in Santa Monica, CA, and with offices in Orange, CA and Las Vegas, NV, is a consumer products and automated retailing company specializing in the creation, marketing and sales of unique ice cream and related food products which are distributed to the retail markets utilizing various "next-generation" self-serve electronic kiosks throughout North America. The Company owns and operates kiosks and has partnered with numerous national consumer product companies to deliver new and innovative customer retail experiences in automated "frictionless" settings. For more information on U-Vend, visit www.u-vend.com or call (855) 55-UVEND.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this news release regarding matters that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Because such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, uncertainties pertaining to market acceptance for the Company's products and services, its ability to succeed in increasing revenues in the near term to attain profitable operations and generate sufficient cash flow from operations, the effect of new competitors in its markets, its integration of acquired businesses, and other risk factors identified from time to time in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K which are available at the SEC's website www.sec.gov. Other factors not currently anticipated may also materially and adversely affect U-Vend's results of operations, financial position, and cash flows. There can be no assurance that future results will meet expectations. While the Company believes that the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, the reader should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. In addition, these statements speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.