UA Multimedia Appoints New Chief Executive Officer to Lead New Growth Phase

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 28, 2017) - UA Multimedia, Inc. ( OTC : UAMM), today announces the appointment of Lou Klein as the new Chief Executive Officer to oversee the Company in the upcoming growth phase.

Following the recent launch of the cannabis classified ads portal MJCircle.com, Mr. Klein will embark to strategically position the Company to fully capitalize on the expected market expansion as California enter a new phase of cannabis legalization early next year. Mr. Pham will remain as the Company's director and advisor.

Mr. Klein has been involved in the Southern California business community for over twenty years. He has extensive business consulting, sales and insurance experience as well as a diverse background in the medical cannabis industry.

UA Multimedia will remain as a solution provider for cannabis ancillary products and services with an emphasis on technology. Its recently launched platform MJCircle.com serves as a venue allowing all businesses and individuals to advertise their products and services as well as posting jobs related to the medical and recreational cannabis markets. Set up similar to Craigslist, the portal is a central location for everyone to post jobs, items for sale, services offered or upcoming events.

The Company is working on the final phase of its second website, Cannaxa.com, which will function as a B2B platform allowing companies to efficiently conduct business with one another. Cannaxa.com is slated to be launched sometime next week.

The Company encountered some minor regulatory issues with its business model for CannaMedi.com website and had decided to delay its launch until proper adjustments are made. The changes will allow the Company to offer a solution with enhanced monetization capabilities.

"The recent realignment of the Company has positioned UA Multimedia well to capitalize on the anticipated rapid growth of the industry. With his experience, Mr. Klein will be instrumental in taking the Company to the next level. We are excited to have him as part of the management team," commented Thu Pham, former interim CEO.

"The team at UA Multimedia has done a great job in positioning the Company to date. The prospect for the Company in 2018 is very exciting and I look forward to be part of this growth phase," stated Lou Klein, Chief Executive Officer.

About UA Multimedia, Inc.

UA Multimedia, Inc., a former media company, has entered the cannabis market with its offering of indoor horticulture products and cannabis classified portal mjcircle.com. Additional industry related products and services are forth coming through the websites, cannaxa.com and cannamedi.com.

Company website: http://www.uammedia.com

Cannabis classified website: http://www.mjcircle.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/uammedia, https://www.facebook.com/cannaxa, https://www.facebook.com/cannamedi

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and section 21e of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those statements include the intent, belief or current expectations of the company and its management team. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Accomplishing the strategy described herein is significantly dependent upon numerous factors, many that are not in management's control. UA Multimedia, Inc. does not undertake any duty nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements.