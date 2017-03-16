UA Multimedia Inc. Brings State-of-the-Art LED Horticultural Indoor Grow Stations to Market

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 16, 2017) - UA Multimedia, Inc. ( OTC : UAMM), is pleased to announce the offering of advanced indoor horticultural grow stations; fortified environments enhanced with state-of-the-art light emitting diode (LED) technologies for the strengthened prospect of healthy and robust harvests. The Company has already received a number of pre-orders and expects that fulfillment will be complete by the end of this quarter.

Management has launched a promotional offering of $499.95 for the featured set-up, empowering interested patrons with an early incentive to get equipped with a cost-effective opportunity to employ an indoor grow system built for quality yields. The offer will remain available until the end of June. The system will be available for a retail price of $699.95 thereafter. All inquiries should be directed to: sales@wanderportcorp.com.

Aside from the complete grow stations, the full spectrum LED lights, Cannaxa CX-300, are also available for purchase. A single light can output 210 Watts or an HID equivalent of 400 Watts and can cover a 3' x 3' area. Additional models will also be made available for purchase next quarter.

Concurrent effort is ongoing with the revamp of the Company's two websites, Cannaxa.com and Cannamedi.com. Cannaxa.com will serve as an ecommerce platform to sell grow stations, LED lights, hydroponics and other grow related products. The CannaMedi.com website will be revamped to provide information and sell health and wellness products produced with cannabis derived ingredients.

Due to a slight delay in receiving shareholder approval, the process for establishing the name and symbol change has taken longer than expected. Necessary approval has been obtained and the process is being finalized. The change in designation, strategized to more closely align with the Company's evolving corporate focus, is expected to support corporate branding efforts. Due to the Company's transition, development continues as strategies solidify. As advancements are realized investors will be promptly updated.

About UA Multimedia, Inc.

UA Multimedia, Inc., a former media company, has entered the cannabis industry with its offering of turnkey indoor grow stations and LED lights. All products will be available through its upcoming newly revamped websites, cannaxa.com and cannamedi.com. Cannaxa.com will serve as an online store selling grow related products, while Cannamedi.com will revolve around the medicinal and wellness sector.

