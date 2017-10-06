UA Multimedia Launches Cannabis Specific Service Finder Portal Cannaxa.com

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 6, 2017) - UA Multimedia, Inc. ( OTC : UAMM), is pleased to announce that the Company has successfully launched its new online service finder portal, Cannaxa.com. The platform, covering the medical and recreational cannabis markets, provides an efficient way for businesses to connect to service providers.

Cannaxa serves as a central database for all service providers in the cannabis industry. Designed mainly as a subscriber based B2B platform, the venues primarily caters to two groups of users, seekers and providers of services.

Registered service providers will be listed in a searchable directory. They can also receive a notification each time a client specifies a need for their services. The initial version will only support simple search and notification via service category match. Subsequent version of the platform will allow users to specify in details each task thus enabling the platform to match it with the best service providers.

Additional feature of the platform include job posting. This will allow companies to retain service providers as job specific contractors or employees on a part-time or full-time basis.

The portal will initially forgo charging users for all listings until December 31, 2017. The platform will ultimately charge a basic or premium listing fee for all registered service providers and job listings.

"The cannabis industry has been growing at a rapid pace. At the same time, it is very fragmented. Cannaxa will help centralize the resources in a single portal where businesses can come to find the best resources they need to grow," commented Lou Klein, Chief Executive Officer. "As a registered service provider, the platform provides increased exposure and leads which often result in additional sales," added Klein.

Due to the competitive nature of the grow equipment, UA Multimedia is phasing out this segment of the business. The Company has nearly sold out its initial inventory and adjusted its focus to be a solution provider of cannabis ancillary products and services with an emphasis on technology. Its recently launched platform MJCircle.com serves as a venue allowing all businesses and individuals to advertise their products and services as well as posting jobs related to the cannabis markets. Set up similar to Craigslist, the portal is a central location for everyone to post jobs, items for sale, services offered or upcoming events.

About UA Multimedia, Inc.

UA Multimedia, Inc. is a solution provider of cannabis ancillary products and services with an emphasis on technology. The Company currently own and maintains MJCircle.com, a classified ads portal and Cannaxa.com, a service finder portal.

Company website: http://www.uammedia.com

Cannabis classified ads website: http://www.mjcircle.com

Cannabis service finder website: http://www.cannaxa.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/uammedia, https://www.facebook.com/mjcircleads, https://www.facebook.com/cannaxa, https://www.facebook.com/cannamedi

