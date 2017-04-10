UAT Group Announces Improved Employee Benefits

TAMPA, FL--(Marketwired - Apr 10, 2017) - Umbra Applied Technologies Group ( OTC PINK : UATG)

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. announced its new employee benefits package today outlining a comprehensive package that includes health and wellness, medical, dental, vision, paid time off (PTO) and a 401(k)-retirement savings plan.

When asked why UAT Group is launching their benefits package nine months ahead of the Previously announced 2018 launch, Chief Executive Officer, Alex Umbra replied, "UAT Group is looking to bolster its focus on corporate culture and work environment by offering a competitive benefits package with unique incentive programs and rewards, not just for the individual team member but for project teams as a collective. UAT Group takes a 'family all in' approach to management that Mr. Umbra explained this way "I believe that if a company demonstrates its genuine concern for its team then the team in turn will reciprocate. Thus far, this ethos has served the company well as evident in our employee retention rate."

UAT Group employees will have up to 10 days' paid leave to grieve an immediate family member, up to 5 days to grieve an extended family member, and will be able to take up to four weeks of paid leave to care for a sick relative. Umbra stated, "We have also implemented a paid family sick time of three days to take care of a family member with a short-term illness such as a parent caring for a child with a cold."

UAT Group as a whole currently offers ten weeks of paid leave for new parents, to include both mother and father. Considering that the U.S. consistently ranks in the bottom of paid parental leave, this policy positions the company at the forefront of leading companies seeking to improve industry standards and corporate culture in America.

The small defense company's focus on its employees and corporate longevity becomes more apparent when considering its ambitious intentions to further expand benefits to include Short-term and long-term disability, basic life insurance, supplemental life insurance, personal accident insurance, company pension plan, additional retirement and savings programs, Employee Stock Purchase Plan, Educational Assistance Program, Employee Assistance Program, Employee discount programs and currently under final review an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP); a company-funded plan that allocates stock to retirement accounts for eligible employees at the end of each fiscal year. The company's CFO, Thomas L. Crom III, explained, "While benefit plans can be a key element in attracting and retaining talented employees, at UAT Group it is more than that. We believe that if someone is going to commit much of their time to this company then we owe it to them to not just show appreciation for their commitment but we should do everything we can as a company to care for them as they do us. We are very much a family here at Group."

While UAT Group is not currently hiring, they intend to begin adding additional "teammates", as management refers to them, later this year. Hiring should prove to be easy considering the employee benefits and the fact that on average the company receives 2-3 resumes a week.

All things considered, UAT Group's aggressive progress seems to indicate that the company is well positioned to meet both its long-term and short-term objectives positioning this U.S. Defense firm as an industry contender.

About Umbra Applied Technologies, Inc.

Umbra Applied Technologies is a member of the Umbra Applied Technologies Group ( OTC : UATG) family of companies. Umbra Applied Technologies, U.S. based Defense and Security Company, is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products, and services for defense, civil, and commercial applications in United States and internationally. It also provides management, engineering, technical, scientific, logistic, and information services.

In support of air, land and naval forces, the company operates in five segments: Aeronautics, Information Systems & Global Solutions, Biotech, Alternative & Renewable Energy, and Intelligence Systems. The Aeronautics segment offers military aircrafts, such as unmanned combat and air mobility aircrafts, and related technologies. The Information Systems & Global Solutions segment provides advanced technology systems and security expertise, integrated information technology solutions, and management services for civil, defense, intelligence, and other government customers. The Biotech segment addresses critical gaps that are absent in defense medical research programs. The Alternative & Renewable Energy segment provides alternative solutions to energy through research in bioelectricity, wind, thermodynamic and solar energy. The Intelligence segment provides computational study of signals, open source and network intelligence through advanced metrics and algorithms to locate and extract sentiment from gathered intelligence.

For more information visit www.uatgroup.com or www.umbraappliedtechnologies.com

