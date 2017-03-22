Uberrito Opens at Arcadia Gateway, Continues Phoenix-Area, Southwest Expansion

Grand opening kicks off on National Chip and Dip Day with free chip and dip samples, free meals for first 100 customers, chance to win free burritos for a year; Celebration closes with Überrito Burrito Battle school fundraiser April 1-8

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - Überrito announced today the opening of its newest restaurant, located at 4325 E Indian School Road, Suite 150 in the Arcadia Gateway shopping center. The newest Arcadia location celebrates its grand opening on Thursday, March 23, 2017. It joins the nearby Scottsdale location as the second Phoenix-area Überrito restaurant.

On Thursday, March 23, Überrito will kick off grand opening day festivities by offering the first 100 customers a free meal, VIP loyalty card loaded with a free burrito every month for a year, and exclusive branded giveaways. In celebration of National Chip and Dip Day that same day, Überrito will celebrate with samples of chips, house made salsa, guacamole and queso.

Additional grand opening day offers for all customers include:

Burrito, drink and cookie combo for just $2.99 all day long

Buy-one-get-one-free coupon for a future visit

Customers registering for the loyalty program during opening week will also receive a free burrito and cookie to redeem at a future visit

Chance to win free burritos for a year, gift cards and other prizes by playing Überrito's spin-to-win game

From March 23-31, all seven Überrito locations in Phoenix and Houston will celebrate opening week with $5 burritos and bowls. Registered loyalty card members earn double points all week as well.

Überrito will cap off Arcadia grand-opening festivities with a friendly school spirit "Überrito Burrito Battle" fundraiser between area schools. From April 1-8, customers are encouraged to visit the Arcadia Überrito and mention the school they would like to support at checkout. Überrito will donate 15 percent of proceeds from every school purchase and match sales up to $2,500 for the school with the most sales. In addition, the winning school, which will be announced in April, receives a catered teacher and staff appreciation party for up to 100 people.

Participating schools currently include:

Arcadia High School (4703 E Indian School Rd.)

Camelback High School (4612 N 28th St.)

Christ Lutheran School (3901 E Indian School Rd.)

"We are thrilled to open our second location in Phoenix, continuing our expansion efforts in the Southwest," said Marcus Jundt, CEO of Überrito. "Our first Phoenix location has been a big hit with customers, and we know the Arcadia area will enjoy our signature fresh-Mex food, unexpected taste combinations and vibrant atmosphere. We look forward to serving our new customers for many years to come."

Überrito encourages customers to "try something nü", offering nearly unlimited combinations with eight different proteins, 28 ingredients, eight house-made salsas and four flavors of fresh tortillas. Customers wishing to go tortilla free may opt for a bowl, salad or nachos layered in queso. The menu also includes "10 Tasty Tacos" and house-made tortilla soup.

About Überrito

The Überrito concept launched December 2014, building on the success of the former Mission Burrito founded in 1996 in Houston. The fast-casual concept goes above and beyond the basic burrito, offering customers flavor, variety and a unique dining experience. Menu items include unlimited combinations with eight different proteins, 28 ingredients, eight house-made salsas, and four flavors of fresh tortillas. Bowls, salads, house-made tortilla soup and "10 Tasty Tacos" are customer favorites. Visit Überrito online at http://uberrito.com and on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.