Uberrito's Second Phoenix-Area Location Coming Soon to Arcadia

Grand opening date set for March 23; Customers invited to register for free meal at March 21 sneak eat event

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - Überrito announced today the opening date for its second Phoenix-area location. Überrito's newest Arcadia restaurant will hold its grand opening Thursday, March 23, 2017 and is located at 4325 East Indian School Road, Suite 150 in the Arcadia Gateway shopping center.

The Arcadia restaurant will open as the second Arizona Überrito location. The nearby Scottsdale location at 4912 E. Shea Blvd., Ste. 108, opened in March 2016. In addition to Überrito's Phoenix-area restaurants, the company operates five Houston-area locations and has plans for substantial growth.

In celebration, Überrito is offering an exclusive sneak peek invitation to try out the new Arcadia restaurant on Tuesday, March 21, two days before the grand opening. Überrito will be serving complimentary food -- one free burrito, bowl, salad or nachos combo which includes a drink and a cookie per person -- all day long to registered guests. To receive an invitation, customers can visit https://uberrito-arcadia-sneakeat.eventbrite.com to select a 15-minute registration window.

"We look forward to opening our doors and sharing our trademark fresh-Mex food, flavor, variety and experience with the Arcadia community," said Marcus Jundt, CEO of Überrito. "The Phoenix market has eagerly embraced our first location, and we look forward to continued growth and opportunities in Arizona and the Southwest."

Überrito will soon announce March 23 grand opening specials, free food offers and festivities. All locations offer $5 chicken burritos and bowls every Monday and award double loyalty points to registered loyalty program members on Wednesdays.

Überrito offers unlimited combinations with eight different proteins, 28 ingredients, eight house-made salsas and four flavors of fresh tortillas. Customers wishing to go tortilla free may opt for a bowl, salad or nachos layered in queso. The menu also includes "10 Tasty Tacos" and house-made tortilla soup.

About Überrito

The Überrito concept launched December 2014, building on the success of the former Mission Burrito founded in 1996 in Houston. The fast-casual concept goes above and beyond the basic burrito, offering customers flavor, variety and a unique dining experience. Menu items include unlimited combinations with eight different proteins, 28 ingredients, eight house-made salsas, and four flavors of fresh tortillas. Bowls, salads, house-made tortilla soup and "10 Tasty Tacos" are customer favorites. Visit Überrito online at http://uberrito.com and on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.