Ubiquitech First Quarter 2017 Revenues Increase 58%, Net Income Increases In Excess of 325%

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Apr 17, 2017) - Ubiquitech Software Corp. ( OTC PINK : UBQU), through its operating subsidiary HempLifeToday.com, today announced its first quarter 2017 financial results. Revenues for the quarter increased to $1,103,766 from $697,640 from the prior year period, and earnings increased to $113,929 from $34,350 during the first quarter of 2016.

The company credits continued awareness of the benefits of CBD oil derived from hemp, increased exposure and demand for its USA grown and formulated CannazALL™ brand hemp CBD products, new product offerings, strong Internet presence, superior customer service, and the implementation of its Rapid Ship program for the increase in sales and profits. The company anticipates continued sales increases along this trend-line for the balance of 2017.

"We are continuing to see an explosion in the awareness and acceptance of the benefits of CBD as a whole," said James Ballas, CEO. "As word about the quality and effectiveness of our products continues to spread, our CannazALL™ brand is rapidly becoming the CBD oil nutraceutical of choice and we are doing everything necessary to benefit from this awareness and continue our quarterly growth."

*Complete quarterly financial results for the company will be posted to OTCMarkets.com later today.

About HempLife Today™

Hemp Life Today™ was created by a group of highly motivated, skilled and health minded people. Who have learned that Hemp, and Hemp related products, can be a great source of increased health, vitality, and overall wellbeing in our lives. We also believe that high grade CBD (Canabidiol), could very well be the miracle supplement the world has been waiting for as more and more people discover the health benefits of this remarkable extract. hempLife Today™ offers its quality CBD products @ www.HempLifeToday.com

About Ubiquitech

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiaries is a dynamic multi-media, multi-faceted corporation utilizing state-of-the-art global internet marketing, Direct Response (DRTV) Television, Radio, and traditional marketing, to drive traffic to the new and emerging multi-billion dollar industries like its subsidiary HempLifeToday™. HempLifeToday™ focuses on the exciting and dynamic new thinking in the world today that recognizes the important health and life enriching enhancement that CBD Oil from the Hemp plant can bring. Through its network of quality USA growers HempLifeToday.com™ has developed multiple and proprietary CannazALL™ CBD oil products that include; It's popular CBD Tinctures, Oils, GelCaps, CBD Powder, Skin Salve, Wax Honey, and e-liquid, all offered @ www.HempLifeToday.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends'', "believes'', and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, the ability to secure additional sources of finance, the ability to reduce operating expenses, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets Group. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward- looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.