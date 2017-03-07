Ubiquitech Gives First Quarter Revenue Guidance and Anticipates 50% Year Over Year Increase

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - Ubiquitech Software Corp. ( OTC PINK : UBQU), through its operating subsidiary HempLife Today™, is announcing first quarter revenue guidance. The company anticipates that revenues for the quarter ended February 28, 2017 will increase over 50% from $697,640 in the first quarter of last year to approximately $1,050,000. The revenue growth is due primarily to the continued acceptance and increased exposure of the HempLife Today™ product line.

HempLife Today™ is known for developing some of the purest and most potent Hemp derived CBD products available and sold through its proprietary CBD brand CannazALL™. The Company expects to give full year guidance in the coming weeks.

The company continues to grow its revenues and increase margins as it progresses toward its goal of becoming the nation's preeminent provider of quality CBD oil products in the health and wellness marketplace. The company sells and markets its line of high quality products through its web portal www.HempLifeToday.com.

"We are excited to show what we have achieved over the past few years," said James Ballas, CEO, "and we pride ourselves on our process of delivering a superior product at a cost that makes our products available to the widest possible audience. Because, it is this process that makes our company continue to grow."

The Company also just completed a successful launch of its new CannazALL™ Dabbing "Honey" and will soon be announcing the next Direct Response mail campaign as well as other important additions to continue this upward trend.

About Ubiquitech (HempLife Today™)

Ubiquitech Software Corp., through its subsidiaries is a dynamic multi-media, multi-faceted corporation utilizing state-of-the-art global internet marketing, Direct Response (DRTV) Television, Radio, and traditional marketing, to drive traffic to the new and emerging multi-billion dollar industries like its subsidiary HempLife Today™.

HempLifeToday™ focuses on the exciting and dynamic new thinking in the world today that recognizes the important health and life enriching enhancement that CBD Oil from the Hemp plant can bring. Through its network of quality USA growers HempLifeToday.com™ has developed multiple and proprietary CannazALL™ CBD oil products that include; It's popular CBD Tinctures, Oils, GelCaps, CBD Powder, Skin Salve, Wax Crumble, and e-liquid, all offered @ www.HempLifeToday.com

