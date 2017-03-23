Ubiquitech Gives Fiscal Year 2017 Revenue Guidance; Anticipates 55% Year Over Year Increase To $5,450,000

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Mar 23, 2017) - Ubiquitech Software Corp. ( OTC PINK : UBQU), through its operating subsidiary HempLifeToday.com, is announcing fiscal year 2017 revenue guidance.

The company anticipates that revenues for the year ending November 30, 2017 will increase over 55% from $3,493,113 reported in the year ago period to approximately $5,450,000.

The company is basing this guidance on the strong internal first quarter numbers and the continuance of that trend during March of this year. The company continues to gain increased exposure of its HempLife Today product line, develop new and improved products, and spread the word regarding the benefits of CBD Hemp derived products available and sold through its proprietary CBD brand CannazALL.

The company expects to give updates on its full year guidance in the coming months. The company sells and markets its line of high quality products through its web portal www.HempLifeToday.com.

"We are very pleased with the progress we have made and we will continue to do everything within our power to keep our company relevant and growing," said James Ballas, CEO. "With the quality of our products, our marketing, customer support and satisfaction, and our dynamic thinking, we will continue this growth through 2017 and into 2018, which we are already planning big things for, and this is the thinking that will take our revenues to even higher gains as we continue. It's a very exciting industry and we don't plan to stop until the CannazALL brand is a household word."

"With the wide footprint we have on the Internet and the amount of industry content about us that is also growing, we have the ability to grow while also protecting revenue," adds Tim Zorn, President. "This allows us to strategically spend advertising dollars where we get the best results and is why our cost per customer acquisition is down by over 90% since last year. Steady sales and profitability is what we always strive for."

The Company wants shareholders to know that it is moving forward on all plans released in previous press from 3.09.2017. This update is to inform shareholders of company progress and to keep shareholders informed of said progress.

About Ubiquitech (HempLife Today™)

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiaries is a dynamic multi-media, multi-faceted corporation utilizing state-of-the-art global internet marketing, Direct Response (DRTV) Television, Radio, and traditional marketing, to drive traffic to the new and emerging multi-billion dollar industries like its subsidiary HempLifeToday.com™

HempLifeToday™ focuses on the exciting and dynamic new thinking in the world today that recognizes the important health and life enriching enhancement that CBD Oil from the Hemp plant can bring. Through its network of quality USA growers HempLifeToday.com™ has developed multiple and proprietary CannazALL™ CBD oil products that include; It's popular CBD Tinctures, Oils, GelCaps, CBD Powder, Skin Salve, Wax Crumble, and e-liquid, all offered @ www.HempLifeToday.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends'', "believes'', and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, the ability to secure additional sources of finance, the ability to reduce operating expenses, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets Group. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.