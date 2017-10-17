Ubiquitech Nine Month Revenue Up 44% From the Year Ago Period, Third Quarter 2017 Revenues Increase 25% From the Previous Year

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Oct 17, 2017) - Ubiquitech Software Corp. ( OTC PINK : UBQU), through its operating subsidiary HempLifeToday.com, today announced its third quarter 2017 financial results. Revenues for the quarter increased to $1,134,310 from $906,352 during the prior year period, with earnings of $73,101 during the third quarter of 2017.

The company credits continued awareness of the benefits of CBD oil derived from hemp, increased exposure and demand for its USA grown and formulated CannazALL™ brand hemp CBD products, attention to customer service, and innovative marketing initiatives for the increase in sales and profits. The company recently announced the establishment of its CannazAll Pets™ line of CBD products as well as the development of its new cryptocurrency platform called CryptoBuy.com. The company anticipates continued new product offerings into 2018.

"We continue to expand the reach of our products in the potential multi-billion dollar CBD marketplace, and also benefit from the increasing acceptance of CBD as a whole," said James Ballas, CEO. "As word about the quality and effectiveness of our products continues to spread, our CannazALL™ brand is rapidly becoming the CBD oil nutraceutical of choice. In addition to that, we will continue to build out our ambitious marketing platforms to greater take advantage of this exciting multi-billion dollar growth."

Complete quarterly financial results for the company have been posted to OTCMarkets.com.

About HempLife Today™

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiaries is a dynamic multi-media, multi-faceted corporation utilizing state-of-the-art global internet marketing, DirectResponse (DRTV) Television, Radio, Internet Content, and traditional marketing to drive traffic to the new and emerging multi-billion dollar industries like its subsidiaries HempLifeToday™ and CryptoBuy.com

HempLifeToday™ focuses on the exciting and dynamic new thinking in the world today that recognizes the important health and life enriching enhancement that CBD Oil from the Hemp plant can bring. Through its network of quality USA growers HempLifeToday.com™ has developed multiple and proprietary CannazALL™ CBD oil products that include; It's popular CBD Tinctures, Concentrated Oils, GelCaps, Skin Salve, e-liquid, and CannazALL Pets™ CBD products all offered @ www.HempLifeToday.com

CryptoBuy.com focuses on the burgeoning new world of Crypto Currencies and is created to be a service to persons interested in tracking and trading the many existing and future Crypto Currencies worldwide.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends'', "believes'', and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, the ability to secure additional sources of finance, the ability to reduce operating expenses, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets Group. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward- looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the after the date of this release.