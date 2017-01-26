Ubiquitech Reports 2016 Annual Revenues Increased to $3,493,113 With Net Income of $334,350; Fourth Quarter Revenue Increased 35% from the Previous Quarter

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Jan 26, 2017) - Ubiquitech Software Corp. ( OTC PINK : UBQU), through its operating subsidiary HempLifeToday.com, today announced its fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2016 financial results. Revenues for the quarter increased to $1,225,015 and to $3,493,113 for the year. Earnings increased 840% from the previous year to $334,350 from $39,651 in 2015.

The company cites superior USA grown and formulated CannazALL™ hemp CBD products, their fast Rapid Ship same day processing, excellent customer support via phone and email, and extensive knowledge of marketing through their in-house agency as the main reasons for their continual growth and profitability.

The company has set its goals high for 2017, with a new and improved product line, increased consumer awareness through its strategic use of Internet marketing, a name and symbol change that will allow the company unlimited growth, and complete commitment to excellence in every area.

"We are really just starting," said James Ballas, CEO, "and we think of 2017 as the first year that we hit the ground running at full throttle. This will show greatly in the first quarter and throughout the year as I believe we increase our customer base, and our sales, at a more rapid rate this year than we ever have before, and that is what we are going to do."

The company encourages all shareholders to listen in to the live conference call at 4:30 EST today. Details about this call can be found in the press release from 1.20.2017.

About Ubiquitech (HempLifeToday™)

Ubiquitech Software Corp., through its subsidiaries is a dynamic multi-media, multi-faceted corporation utilizing state-of-the-art global internet marketing, Direct Response (DRTV) Television, Radio, and traditional marketing, to drive traffic to the new and emerging multi-billion dollar industries like its subsidiary HempLifeToday.com™

HempLifeToday™ focuses on the exciting and dynamic new thinking in the world today that recognizes the important health and life enriching enhancement that CBD Oil from the Hemp plant can bring. Through its network of quality USA growers HempLifeToday.com™ has developed multiple and proprietary CannazALL™ CBD oil products that include: its popular CBD Tinctures, Oils, GelCaps, CBD Powder, Skin Salve, Wax Crumble, and e-liquid, all offered @ www.HempLifeToday.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends'', "believes'', and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, the ability to secure additional sources of finance, the ability to reduce operating expenses, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets Group. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward- looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.