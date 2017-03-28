uBreakiFix Becomes Downtown Brooklyn's Tech Repair Resource; First Area Location Now Open at Former Marietta's Clothing Shop

New Technology Repair Shop Pays Homage to Beloved Court Street Store

BROOKLYN, NY--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - uBreakiFix opened its first New York City location in Brooklyn on March 15 at 392 Court St. in the former Marietta's Clothing Shop. The nation's fastest-growing technology repair brand, uBreakiFix, provides same-day repair service of all electronics-including phones, tablets, computers, drones, hover boards and game consoles. Each repair comes with a 90-day warranty and a price match guarantee.

uBreakiFix Downtown Brooklyn is owned by Hernan and Gaston Ortega. The Ortega brothers are engineers and technology entrepreneurs who share a passion for making a positive impact in New York City. They chose Court Street due to its rich history and cultural significance within the community.

"We have a profound respect for the traditions, heritage and diversity of this unique neighborhood," said Hernan Ortega. "We're excited for the opportunity to pursue our dreams as technology entrepreneurs, while also continuing Marietta's legacy of putting our customers and our community first. We want to extend our feelings of gratitude to all our neighbors by announcing a 10 percent discount on all repairs through May 1st."

Gaston Ortega added, "During our first week, we helped neighbors from Red Hook, Carroll Gardens, Cobble Hill, Boerum Hill, Brooklyn Heights, Gowanus and Park Slope with a variety of tech repair needs. Others even traveled from Queens and Manhattan after hearing of our quality, price and warranty."

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo David Reiff and Justin Wetherill, a 2017 Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree. The pair later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to take their Internet-based brand brick and mortar. With keen attention to quality and experience, uBreakiFix has become an industry leader in value, efficiency and customer service. Since its inception, the company has grown organically without debt, investors or consultants.The company repairs cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems at its more than 290 stores across North America.

uBreakiFix opened 114 stores in 2016 and plans to open 175 new stores in 2017 for a year end goal of 450 stores in operation. uBreakiFix services all brands of electronics, offering phone screen repair, computer repair and more to consumers and businesses alike.

"As we grow, we're continually challenging ourselves to innovate and improve our systems to better serve the communities we call home," said Wetherill, uBreakiFix CEO and founder. "We look forward to answering the Brooklyn community's tech needs with the reliable repair service and exceptional customer experience that our consumers expect."

uBreakiFix Downtown Brooklyn is located at 392 Court St., Brooklyn, NY 11231 and can be reached at: 929-324-0277. For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com.

