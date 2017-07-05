uBreakiFix Expands Detroit Area Footprint, Opens Eastside Location at Sterling Heights

Leading Tech Repair Enterprise Attributes Rapid Growth to Affordable Services and Exceptional Customer Experience

DETROIT, MI--(Marketwired - July 05, 2017) - uBreakiFix is now open in Sterling Heights at 36657 Van Dyke. The fast-growing technology repair brand provides same-day repair service of all electronics, specializing in cell phone repair and computer repair at its more than 310 locations across North America.

This is the brand's fourth location in the greater Detroit area, joining locations in Troy, Southfield and Royal Oak. All Detroit-area locations are owned by Drew Lessaris and Joyce and Ron Harb. The Harb's are Detroit natives and have been a part of uBreakiFix for more than three years and also have existing stores in Arkansas. Lessaris was involved in the brand's Indiana expansion and recently moved to Michigan in 2016 to support the brand's area growth.

"We've been wanting to serve Detroit's Eastside communities for a while now and finally found the right location in Sterling Heights," Lessaris said. "This is our fourth location in greater Detroit since April of 2016, and our latest installment at Sterling Heights will allow us to better serve the area's tech repair needs."

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo David Reiff and Justin Wetherill, a 2017 Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree. The pair later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based brand to a brick and mortar tech repair alternative that was quick, affordable and provided a quality customer experience. Since its inception, the company has grown organically without debt, investors or consultants.

uBreakiFix services all brands of electronics, offering phone screen repair, computer repair and more to consumers and businesses alike. To date, the company has completed more than 2.5 million repairs, including cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems.

uBreakiFix has more than 310 locations open across the U.S. and Canada, with nearly 700 in development. uBreakiFix is known for its timely service, focus on providing an exceptional customer experience and its ability to fix anything and everything with a power button. Each repair comes with a 90-day warranty and a price match guarantee.

"Our commitment to our customers is what drives our continual growth, innovation and improvement," said Wetherill, uBreakiFix CEO and founder. "We're always looking for ways to better serve the communities we call home. We're excited for the opportunity to bring reliable repair service and exceptional customer service to Sterling Heights and the surrounding areas."

uBreakiFix Sterling Heights is located at 36657 Van Dyke, Sterling Heights, MI 48312 and can be reached at: (586) 272-2105. For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com.

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers and everything in between. Cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most any other problem can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and in Canada. uBreakiFix is the official walk-in repair partner for Pixel, a phone by Google. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/7/5/11G142261/Images/Photo_Jun_01,_10_30_35_AM-fa59aa27215f87578ed9e97fbabe300d.jpg