uBreakiFix Expands in Brevard County; Opens in Merritt Island

Fast-Growing Tech Enterprise Brings Affordable Device Repair and Exceptional Customer Service to New Communities

MERRITT ISLAND, FL--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - uBreakiFix opens in Merritt Island on March 16 at 262 E. Merritt Island Causeway. The growing technology repair brand provides same-day repair service of all electronics, specializing in cell phone repair and computer repair.

uBreakiFix Merritt Island is the first of four planned locations for local owners Janice McGrath, Blaine Carmichael and Noel Myatt. The group plans to open a second location in Titusville by the end of the year.

McGrath, Carmichael and Myatt also work together in the family's commercial flooring business and wanted to diversify by breaking into a new industry. They decided to join uBreakiFix due to the company's unique business model and special attention to customer service.

"This community is our home, and we look forward to providing reliable tech repair to our friends and neighbors here," Myatt said. "We hope to serve as a one-stop shop that our customers can trust to care for their devices as if they were our own. We're also excited for the chance to give back to the community through partnerships with local schools and organizations."

uBreakiFix Merritt Island invites the community to attend its grand opening event on Thursday, March 16th, from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. The store will run a raffle contest to benefit the Brevard County Humane Society, whose adoption truck will be set up at the event. The store will also be providing food and refreshments, as well as gift bags and giveaways for attendees.

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo David Reiff and Justin Wetherill, a 2017 Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree. The pair later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to take their Internet-based brand brick and mortar. With keen attention to quality and experience, uBreakiFix has become an industry leader in value, efficiency and customer service. Since its inception, the company has grown organically without debt, investors or consultants.

uBreakiFix services all brands of electronics, offering phone screen repair, computer repair and more to consumers and businesses alike. The company repairs cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems at its more than 280 stores across North America.

uBreakiFix opened 114 stores in 2016 and plans to open 175 new stores in 2017 for a year end goal of 450 stores in operation. uBreakiFix is known for its timely service, focus on providing an exceptional customer experience and its ability to fix anything and everything with a power button. Each repair comes with a 90-day warranty and a price match guarantee.

"As we grow, we're continually challenging ourselves to innovate and improve our systems to better serve the communities we call home," said Wetherill, uBreakiFix CEO and founder. "We look forward to answering the Merritt Island community's tech needs with the reliable repair service and exceptional customer experience that our consumers expect."

uBreakiFix Merritt Island is located at 262 E. Merritt Island Causeway, Suite 4, Merritt Island, FL 32952 and can be reached at: 321-305-4033. For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com.

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers and everything in between. Cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most any other problem can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and in Canada. uBreakiFix is the official walk-in repair partner for Pixel, a phone by Google. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/15/11G133164/Images/Photo_Jun_01,_10_30_35_AM-c803c02bc117aa0fa76e8f4b553c5a3c.jpg