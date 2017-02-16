uBreakiFix Expands in Nevada, Opens in Reno

Fast-Growing Tech Enterprise Brings Affordable Device Repair and Exceptional Customer Service to New Market

RENO, NV--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - uBreakiFix will open in Reno on Feb. 16 at 6795 S Virginia St. Suite F. The growing technology repair brand specializes in same-day repair service of all electronics -- from phones, tablets and computers, to drones, hover boards and game consoles.

uBreakiFix Reno is the first store for owner Francesco Angiulo, a southeast Florida native who relocated to Reno to help grow the brand's Nevada footprint. Initially inspired by his brother-in-law's success as a uBreakiFix owner, Angiulo is grateful for his family's support in helping his dreams become a reality.

"I want to repay the incredible support given to me by paying it forward to uBreakiFix customers and the Reno community," Angiulo said. "At uBreakiFix, customers will always be treated like family as we offer nothing but the best in commitment to customer service."

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo David Reiff and Justin Wetherill, a 2017 Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree. The pair later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to take their Internet-based brand brick and mortar. With keen attention to quality and experience, uBreakiFix has become an industry leader in value, efficiency and customer service. Since its inception, the company has grown organically without debt, investors or consultants.

uBreakiFix services all brands of electronics, repairing cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems at its more than 280 stores across North America.

uBreakiFix opened 114 stores in 2016 and plans to open 175 new stores in 2017 for a year end goal of 450 stores in operation. uBreakiFix is known for its timely service, focus on providing an exceptional customer experience and its ability to fix anything and everything with a power button. Each repair comes with a 90-day warranty.

"As we grow, we're continually challenging ourselves to innovate and improve our systems to better serve the communities we call home," said Wetherill, uBreakiFix CEO and founder. "We look forward to answering the Reno community's tech needs with the reliable repair service and exceptional customer experience that our consumers expect."

uBreakiFix Reno is located at 6795 S. Virginia St., Suite F, Reno, NV 89511 and can be reached at: 775-384-2398. For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com.

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers and everything in between. Cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most any other problem can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and in Canada. uBreakiFix is the official walk-in repair partner for Pixel, a phone by Google. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/10/11G129975/Images/UBIF_Image-3a38a4e70862a5fdbc3783ac94afc79f.jpg