uBreakiFix Expands in Toronto, Opens Doors on Danforth Avenue

Leading Technology Repair Brand Grows Through Affordable Device Repair and Customer Service Commitment

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 16, 2017) - uBreakiFix opens its second Toronto location on Jan. 16 at 704 Danforth Ave., near the intersection at Pape Ave. The growing technology repair brand specializes in same-day repair service of all electronics -- from phones, tablets and computers, to drones, hover boards and game consoles.

Led by millennial entrepreneur Justin Wetherill, uBreakiFix services all brands of electronics, repairing cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems at its more than 275 stores across North America.

uBreakiFix Danforth is the first location for owner Rob Neish, who plans to open another store in the area in the near future.

"At uBreakiFix, our exceptional repair service is the result of intensive training, high quality parts and an unwavering commitment to the customers we serve," Neish said. "We're in the business of solving problems and getting our customers' lives back to normal."

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo Justin Wetherill and David Reiff, who later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to take their Internet-based brand brick and mortar. By reconciling quality tech repair with exceptional customer service, the brand has filled a niche in the marketplace and grown organically, without debt, investors or consultants.

uBreakiFix Danforth is the brand's second location in Toronto, joining uBreakiFix Avenue Road.

"Even as we grow, customer satisfaction remains our number one priority," said uBreakiFix CEO and founder Justin Wetherill. "We look forward to answering the Toronto community's tech needs with the quality repair service and exceptional customer experience that consumers have come to expect."

uBreakiFix opened 114 stores in 2016, totaling more than 275 stores across North America. The brand's ability to fix anything with a power button sets it apart from the competition. Each repair comes with a 90-day warranty.

uBreakiFix Danforth is located at 704 Danforth Ave., Toronto, ON M4J 1L1 and can be reached at: 416-469-1349. For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com.

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers and everything in between. Cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most any other problem can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and in Canada. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

