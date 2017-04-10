uBreakiFix Expands South of Atlanta, Opens in Fayetteville

Fast-Growing Tech Enterprise Brings Affordable Device Repair and Exceptional Customer Service to New Communities

FAYETTEVILLE, GA--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - uBreakiFix opened in Fayetteville on April 10 at 104 Pavilion Parkway. The growing technology repair brand provides same-day repair service of all electronics, specializing in cell phone repair and computer repair.

uBreakiFix Fayetteville is the first location for owners Gerald and Zainab White, who plan to open future stores in surrounding Peachtree City and Newnan, Georgia.

"We fell in love with uBreakiFix's outstanding corporate culture, saw a need for affordable tech repair in Fayetteville and jumped at the opportunity to open shop here," said Gerald White. "We want to be the go-to store for the community's tech needs. We are excited to deliver unmatched customer service and attention to detail to local consumers, and we desire to support the community through partnerships with local charities, businesses and other organizations."

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo David Reiff and Justin Wetherill, a 2017 Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree. The pair later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to take their Internet-based brand brick and mortar. With keen attention to quality and experience, uBreakiFix has become an industry leader in value, efficiency and customer service. Since its inception, the company has grown organically without debt, investors or consultants.

uBreakiFix services all brands of electronics, offering phone screen repair, computer repair and more to consumers and businesses alike. The company repairs cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems at its more than 290 stores across North America.

uBreakiFix opened 114 stores in 2016 and plans to open 175 new stores in 2017 for a year end goal of 450 stores in operation. uBreakiFix is known for its timely service, focus on providing an exceptional customer experience and its ability to fix anything and everything with a power button. Each repair comes with a 90-day warranty and a price match guarantee.

"As we grow, we're continually challenging ourselves to innovate and improve our systems to better serve the communities we call home," said Wetherill, uBreakiFix CEO and founder. "We look forward to answering the Fayetteville community's tech needs with the reliable repair service and exceptional customer experience that our consumers expect."

uBreakiFix Fayetteville is located at 104 Pavilion Parkway, Fayetteville, GA 30214 and can be reached at: 770-703-5791. For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com.

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers and everything in between. Cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most any other problem can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and in Canada. uBreakiFix is the official walk-in repair partner for Pixel, a phone by Google. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/10/11G135500/Images/Photo_Jun_01,_10_30_35_AM-a29622a21b7fa5f2a45369a4ed56dc8e.jpg