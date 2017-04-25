uBreakiFix Grows Charlotte Footprint, Opens in Huntersville

Fast-Growing Tech Enterprise Brings Affordable Device Repair and Exceptional Customer Service to New Communities

HUNTERSVILLE, NC--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - uBreakiFix opened in Huntersville on April 21 at 16615 W. Catawba Ave. The growing technology repair brand provides same-day repair service of all electronics, specializing in cell phone repair and computer repair.

uBreakiFix Huntersville is the first location for owner Casey Higgins, a Naples, Fla., native who changed careers and relocated to the Charlotte area after 10 years in the health and wellness industry.

"I initially came across uBreakiFix as a customer and was intrigued by the company's unique vision, culture and focus on customer service," Higgins said. "Putting others first is the principle upon which uBreakiFix was founded, and I look forward to applying that concept here in the Huntersville community. We hope to serve as the go-to source for technology repair and raise awareness on the incredible value of repair versus replacement."

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo David Reiff and Justin Wetherill, a 2017 Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree. The pair later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to take their Internet-based brand brick and mortar. With keen attention to quality and experience, uBreakiFix has become an industry leader in value, efficiency and customer service. Since its inception, the company has grown organically without debt, investors or consultants.

uBreakiFix services all brands of electronics, offering phone screen repair, computer repair and more to consumers and businesses alike. The company repairs cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems at its more than 290 stores across North America.

uBreakiFix Huntersville is the brand's fifth location in Charlotte area, joining locations in North Charlotte, Charlotte Midtown, East Charlotte and Charlotte.

uBreakiFix is known for its timely service, focus on providing an exceptional customer experience and its ability to fix anything and everything with a power button. Each repair comes with a 90-day warranty and a price match guarantee.

"As we grow, we're continually challenging ourselves to innovate and improve our systems to better serve the communities we call home," said Wetherill, uBreakiFix CEO and founder. "We look forward to answering the Huntersville community's tech needs with the reliable repair service and exceptional customer experience that our consumers expect."

uBreakiFix Huntersville is located at 16615 W. Catawba Ave., Suite E, Huntersville, NC 28078 and can be reached at: 980-689-5490. For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com.

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers and everything in between. Cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most any other problem can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and in Canada. uBreakiFix is the official walk-in repair partner for Pixel, a phone by Google. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/25/11G136885/Images/Photo_Jun_01,_10_30_35_AM-fc05ea6a410ab7be9639139b2400c00e.jpg