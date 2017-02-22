uBreakiFix Grows Long Island Footprint, Opens in Deer Park

Fast-Growing Tech Enterprise Brings Affordable Device Repair and Exceptional Customer Service to New Community

DEER PARK, NY--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - uBreakiFix opens in Deer Park on Feb. 22 at 1936A Deer Park Ave. The growing technology repair brand provides same-day repair service of all electronics, specializing in cell phone repair and computer repair.

uBreakiFix Deer Park is owned by Deer Park locals, Dominick Rosato and Frank Ferrante. This is the first location for Rosato and second location for Ferrante, who also owns uBreakiFix Port Jefferson.

"We're excited to bring uBreakiFix to our friends and neighbors here in Deer Park," Ferrante said. "There's a tremendous need for tech repair in this area, and it's a privilege to be able to fill that need by providing quality, cost-effective and convenient repair services to the community we call home."

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo David Reiff and Justin Wetherill, a 2017 Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree. The pair later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to take their Internet-based brand brick and mortar. With keen attention to quality and experience, uBreakiFix has become an industry leader in value, efficiency and customer service. Since its inception, the company has grown organically without debt, investors or consultants.

uBreakiFix services all brands of electronics, offering phone screen repair, computer repair and more to consumers and businesses alike. The company repairs cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems at its more than 280 stores across North America.

uBreakiFix Deer Park is the brand's seventh location on Long Island, joining locations in New Hyde Park, Commack, Bethpage, Syosset, Port Jefferson and Rockville Centre.

uBreakiFix opened 114 stores in 2016 and plans to open 175 new stores in 2017 for a year end goal of 450 stores in operation. uBreakiFix is known for its timely service, focus on providing an exceptional customer experience and its ability to fix anything and everything with a power button. Each repair comes with a 90-day warranty and a price match guarantee.

"As we grow, we're continually challenging ourselves to innovate and improve our systems to better serve the communities we call home," said Wetherill, uBreakiFix CEO and founder. "We look forward to answering the Deer Park community's tech needs with the reliable repair service and exceptional customer experience that our consumers expect."

uBreakiFix Deer Park is located at 1936A Deer Park Ave., Deer Park, NY 11729 and can be reached at: 631-522-1316. For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com.

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers and everything in between. Cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most any other problem can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and in Canada. uBreakiFix is the official walk-in repair partner for Pixel, a phone by Google. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/21/11G130846/Images/UBIF_Image-3a38a4e70862a5fdbc3783ac94afc79f.jpg