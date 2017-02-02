uBreakiFix Grows Miami Footprint, Opens in Brickell

Fast-Growing Tech Enterprise Brings Affordable Device Repair and Exceptional Customer Service to New Market

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - uBreakiFix has opened its newest Miami location at 1055 Brickell Plaza on Feb. 1. The growing technology repair brand specializes in same-day repair service of all electronics -- from phones, tablets and computers, to drones, hover boards and game consoles.

uBreakiFix Brickell is the third location for owner Jeffrey Garcia, who also owns stores in Coral Gables and Bird Road and plans to continue expanding the brand throughout the Miami area with additional locations.

"We are excited to continue providing quality tech repair to the Miami area," Garcia said. "The Brickell community is one of the fastest growing urban centers in the country. We understand that both residents and businesses here need efficient, high-quality services to accommodate their busy lifestyles."

uBreakiFix Brickell is the first store in the country to offer free pickup and delivery to area residents. The store will host a grand opening event next month and invites the community to join the celebration. Details to follow.

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo David Reiff and Justin Wetherill, a 2017 Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree. The pair later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to take their Internet-based brand brick and mortar. With keen attention to quality and experience, uBreakiFix has become an industry leader in value, efficiency and customer service. Since its inception, the company has grown organically without debt, investors or consultants.

uBreakiFix services all brands of electronics, repairing cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems at its more than 275 stores across North America.

uBreakiFix opened 114 stores in 2016 and plans to open 175 new stores in 2017 for a year end goal of 450 stores in operation. uBreakiFix is known for its timely service, focus on providing an exceptional customer experience and its ability to fix anything and everything with a power button. Each repair comes with a 90-day warranty.

"As we grow, we're continually challenging ourselves to innovate and improve our systems to better serve the communities we call home," said Wetherill, uBreakiFix CEO and founder. "We look forward to answering the Brickell community's tech needs with the reliable repair service and exceptional customer experience that our consumers expect."

uBreakiFix Brickell is located at 1055 Brickell Plaza Miami, Florida 33131 and can be reached at: 786-717-5797. For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com.

