uBreakiFix Grows Ontario Footprint, Opens in Nepean With Celebratory Event

Leading Tech Repair Enterprise Attributes Rapid Growth to Affordable Services and Exceptional Customer Experience

OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - September 12, 2017) - uBreakiFix opens in Barrhaven on September 19 at 3570 Strandherd Drive. The fast-growing technology repair brand provides same-day repair service of all electronics, specializing in cell phone repair and computer repair at its more than 330 locations across North America.

This is the brand's second location in the Ottawa area, joining a store on Merivale Road. uBreakiFix Barrhaven is the first location for local owners Dillon Leeder and Pete Chatelain, who plan to open seven more uBreakiFix locations throughout the Ottawa area. The duo is already planning its next location for Orleans, with future stores planned for downtown Ottawa, East End, Westboro, the Glebe and Gatineau.

"We wanted to enter the growing tech repair industry, and uBreakiFix is the best in the space by far," Leeder said. "We knew uBreakiFix was the perfect match for us and for the vibrant, growing community of Barrhaven. We're excited to raise awareness for tech repair as a reliable alternative for both consumers and corporations, as opposed to costly replacement of broken devices. Eventually, we hope to serve as the go-to resource for all of Ottawa's tech repair needs."

The Barrhaven store will host a grand opening event on Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. Attendees will be able to have their photos taken with current racing senators and refreshments, contests and giveaways will be a part of the fun.

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo David Reiff and Justin Wetherill, a 2017 Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree. The pair later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based brand to a brick and mortar tech repair alternative that was quick, affordable and provided a quality customer experience. Since its inception, the company has grown organically without debt, investors or consultants.

uBreakiFix services all brands of electronics, offering phone screen repair, computer repair and more to consumers and businesses alike. To date, the company has completed more than 3 million repairs, including cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems.

uBreakiFix has more than 330 locations open across the U.S. and Canada, with nearly 700 in development. uBreakiFix is known for its timely service, focus on providing an exceptional customer experience and its ability to fix anything and everything with a power button. Each repair comes with a 90-day warranty and a price match guarantee.

"Our commitment to our customers is what drives our continual growth, innovation and improvement," said Wetherill, uBreakiFix CEO and founder. "We're always looking for ways to better serve the communities we call home. We're excited for the opportunity to bring reliable repair service and exceptional customer service to Barrhaven and the surrounding areas."

uBreakiFix Barrhaven is located at 3570 Strandherd Dr., Unit 8, Nepean, ON K2J 5L4 and can be reached at: 613-319-9989. For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com.

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers and everything in between. Cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most any other problem can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and in Canada. uBreakiFix is the official walk-in repair partner for Pixel, a phone by Google. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/9/12/11G145373/Images/Photo_Jun_01,_10_30_35_AM_(3)-5766b9736ec28da7a883fb6e006925aa.jpg