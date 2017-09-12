uBreakiFix Grows Phoenix Footprint, Opens in Chandler

Leading Tech Repair Enterprise Attributes Rapid Growth to Affordable Services and Exceptional Customer Experience

CHANDLER, AZ--(Marketwired - September 12, 2017) - uBreakiFix opened in Chandler on August 15 at 3401 W. Frye Rd. The fast-growing technology repair brand provides same-day repair service of all electronics, specializing in cell phone repair and computer repair at its more than 330 locations across North America.

This is the brand's eighth location in the greater Phoenix area, joining locations in Goodyear, Peoria, Gilbert and in Phoenix proper at Desert Ridge, North Valley, Happy Valley and Camelback Road. uBreakiFix Chandler is the third location for owner Gregory Pruitt Jr., who also owns stores in Tempe and Gilbert.

"Chandler is such a vibrant community, and we believe that our high quality, friendly repair service will be a huge value add to local residents and businesses alike," Pruitt Jr. said. "I've been part of the uBreakiFix family since the beginning and plan to continue growing the brand and sharing its vision with new communities across Arizona.uBreakiFix is life!"

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo David Reiff and Justin Wetherill, a 2017 Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree. The pair later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based brand to a brick and mortar tech repair alternative that was quick, affordable and provided a quality customer experience. Since its inception, the company has grown organically without debt, investors or consultants.

uBreakiFix services all brands of electronics, offering phone screen repair, computer repair and more to consumers and businesses alike. To date, the company has completed more than 3 million repairs, including cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems.

uBreakiFix has more than 330 locations open across the U.S. and Canada, with nearly 700 in development. uBreakiFix is known for its timely service, focus on providing an exceptional customer experience and its ability to fix anything and everything with a power button. Each repair comes with a 90-day warranty and a price match guarantee.

"Our commitment to our customers is what drives our continual growth, innovation and improvement," said Wetherill, uBreakiFix CEO and founder. "We're always looking for ways to better serve the communities we call home. We're excited for the opportunity to bring reliable repair service and exceptional customer service to Chandler and the surrounding areas."

uBreakiFix Chandler is located at 3401 W. Frye Rd. #8, Chandler, AZ 85226 and can be reached at: 480-857-1499. For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com.

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers and everything in between. Cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most any other problem can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and in Canada. uBreakiFix is the official walk-in repair partner for Pixel, a phone by Google. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

