uBreakiFix Opens Doors in Burbank, Expands in Southern California

Fast-Growing Tech Enterprise Brings Affordable Device Repair and Exceptional Customer Service to New Communities

BURBANK, CA--(Marketwired - March 03, 2017) - uBreakiFix opens in Burbank on March 3 at 222 E. Olive Ave. The growing technology repair brand provides same-day repair service of all electronics, specializing in cell phone repair and computer repair.

uBreakiFix Burbank is the first location for Ian Sebastia and second location for Landon Mirisciotti, who also owns uBreakiFix Studio City. The duo hopes to open more stores in Burbank and the surrounding areas in the future.

"I joined uBreakiFix as a technician back in 2011 when there were only 15 stores," said Mirisciotti. "Six years later, here I am opening my second location. My story is such a testament to how uBreakiFix fosters leadership from within and provides its employees opportunities to grow alongside the brand. I've always admired Burbank and its strong sense of community, and my business partner, Ian, has deep roots here, so we're excited to serve as the go-to resource for Burbank's tech needs."

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo David Reiff and Justin Wetherill, a 2017 Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree. The pair later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to take their Internet-based brand brick and mortar. With keen attention to quality and experience, uBreakiFix has become an industry leader in value, efficiency and customer service. Since its inception, the company has grown organically without debt, investors or consultants.

uBreakiFix services all brands of electronics, offering phone screen repair, computer repair and more to consumers and businesses alike. The company repairs cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems at its more than 280 stores across North America.

uBreakiFix Burbank joins more than 20 locations in southern California, including nearby locations in Glendale, Studio City, Los Angeles, Pasadena, Encino, Northridge and Marina Del Rey.

uBreakiFix opened 114 stores in 2016 and plans to open 175 new stores in 2017 for a year end goal of 450 stores in operation. uBreakiFix is known for its timely service, focus on providing an exceptional customer experience and its ability to fix anything and everything with a power button. Each repair comes with a 90-day warranty and a price match guarantee.

"As we grow, we're continually challenging ourselves to innovate and improve our systems to better serve the communities we call home," said Wetherill, uBreakiFix CEO and founder. "We look forward to answering the Burbank community's tech needs with the reliable repair service and exceptional customer experience that our consumers expect."

uBreakiFix Burbank is located at 222 E. Olive Ave., Burbank, CA 91502 and can be reached at: 818-861-7884. For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com.

