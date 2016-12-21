uBreakiFix Opens First Grand Rapids Location in Kentwood

Leading Technology Repair Brand Grows Through Affordable Device Repair and Customer Service Commitment

GRAND RAPIDS, MI--(Marketwired - December 21, 2016) - uBreakiFix opened in Kentwood on Dec. 17 at 3567 28th St. SE. The growing technology repair brand specializes in same-day repair service of all electronics -- from phones, tablets and computers, to drones, hover boards and game consoles.

Led by millennial entrepreneur Justin Wetherill, uBreakiFix services all brands of electronics, repairing cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems at its more than 260 stores across North America.

uBreakiFix Kentwood is the first location for owners Gary and Sue Wroblewski, who plan to open two more locations in the Grand Rapids area. Gary Wroblewski has an extensive background in the technology industry, including experience with a major mobile device manufacturer and a 13-year career in IT.

"We want to be the go-to tech repair resource for Kentwood and the surrounding communities," Gary said. "We understand what an integral role technology plays in our lives, and we want our customers to know they can trust us to repair their devices with care and integrity."

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo Justin Wetherill and David Reiff, who later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to take their Internet-based brand brick and mortar. By reconciling quality tech repair with exceptional customer service, the brand has filled a niche in the marketplace and grown organically, without debt, investors or consultants.

uBreakiFix Kentwood is the brand's fourth location in Michigan, joining locations in Troy, Southfield and Royal Oak.

"Even as we grow, customer satisfaction remains our number one priority," said uBreakiFix CEO and founder Justin Wetherill. "We look forward to answering the Kentwood community's tech needs with the quality repair service and exceptional customer experience that consumers have come to expect."

uBreakiFix opened 79 stores through the third quarter of 2016 and expects to have 275 stores across North America by the end of the year. The brand's ability to fix anything with a power button sets it apart from the competition. Each repair comes with a 90-day warranty.

uBreakiFix Kentwood is located at 3567 28th St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512 and can be reached at: 616-551-2376. For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com.

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers and everything in between. Cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most any other problem can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and in Canada. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/12/21/11G125815/Images/UBIF_Image-3a38a4e70862a5fdbc3783ac94afc79f.jpg